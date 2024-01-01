About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
65" ULTRA HD PRO:CENTRIC® SMART TV

Specs

Support

Resource

65" ULTRA HD PRO:CENTRIC® SMART TV

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

65UV761H

65" ULTRA HD PRO:CENTRIC® SMART TV

(0)
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Screen Size

    65"

  • Resolution

    3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analogue

    PAL/SECAM

  • Digital

    DVB-T2/C

AUDIO

  • Audio Output

    10W + 10W / 2.0ch

PRO:CENTRIC®

  • Type

    (SMART/V/Direct)

  • Pro:Centric Application

    Yes

SMART FEATURE

  • Commercial Smart Home

    Yes

  • APP. (P:C Smart)

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Soft AP

    Yes

  • Magic Remote

    Optional

CONNECTIVITY

  • Smart Share

    Yes

  • Screen Share

    Yes

  • Bluetooth® Sound Sync

    Yes

MANAGEMENT

  • EzManager (Simplicity)

    Yes

  • Remote Diagnostics

    Yes (IP)

GENERAL FEATURES

  • Interactivity

    HTNG/HDMI-CEC

  • DRM

    Pro:Idiom

  • Anti-theft System

    Kensington Lock,Credenza / Security Screw Hole, Lockdown Plate

  • SuperSign SW

    No

HOSPITALITY FEATURES

  • External Clock

    Yes

  • External Speaker Out

    Yes

  • External Power

    Yes

  • Hotel Mode

    Yes

  • Instant ON

    Yes

  • IR Out

    Yes

  • Lock Mode

    Yes

  • Multi IR Code

    Yes

  • One Channel Map

    No

  • SNMP

    No

  • Teletext

    Yes (16:9)

  • Time Scheduler

    No

  • TVLink Interactive

    Yes

  • USB Auto Playback

    No

  • USB Playlist+

    No

  • USB Cloning

    Yes

  • Welcome Screen / Welcome Video

    Yes / No

INTERFACE(SIDE)

  • Headphone Out

    No

  • HDMI In

    1

  • USB 2.0

    3 (1ea (3.0), 2ea (2.0))

  • CI Slot

    1

INTERFACE(REAR)

  • RF In

    2

  • AV In

    1 (Phone jack type)

  • Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

    1 (Phone jack type)

  • Digital Audio Out (Coaxial / Optical)

    1 (Optical)

  • HDMI In

    1 (2.0)

  • USB 2.0

    No

  • RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC

    No

  • RS-232C(D-Sub 9pin)

    1 (Control and service)

  • PC Audio Input

    No

  • Headphone Out

    1

  • Clock Interface (D-sub 15 Pin)

    1

  • LAN Port

    2

  • External Speaker Out (3.5mm phone jack)

    2 (Spk-out 1, Vol. Control 1)

DIMENSION(UNIT : MM/KG)

  • WxHxD / Weight (with stand)

    1,455 x 898 x 312 / 25.5

  • VESA™ Compatible

    300 x 300

POWER

  • Voltage, Hz

    100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz

  • Typical(Watts)

    170

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.