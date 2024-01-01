We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Outdoor Dispaly
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
55“ (139cm)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD), M+ (WRGB)
-
Brightness*
3000cd/m2(Typ.) through front protective glass* With Front Protective Glass
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 × 178
-
Response Time
9 ms (G to G BW, Typ.)
-
Surface Treatment
AGLR(Haze 3%), QWP
-
QWP Polarizer
Yes
-
Life Time
50,000 Hrs
-
Operation Hours
24Hrs
-
Orientation
Landscape & Portrait
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI, DP, DVI-D, Audio In, USB 3.0, SD Card
-
Output
DP, External Speaker out
-
External Control
RS232C In/out, RJ45 In
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Front glass
7.5 mm (AR, Tempered & Laminated Glass)
-
Bezel Colour
Black
-
Bezel Width
66.4 mm (T/B), 31.0 mm (L/R)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
745.3 x 1,345.4 x 160.0 mm
-
Weight (head)
70 kg
-
Monitor with Optional Stand Dimensions (W x H x D)
745.3 x 1,877 x 420 mm
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
103.5 kg
-
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)
1,027 x 1,491 x 309 mm
-
Packed Weight
100.5 kg
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Special features
Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness Sensor, Pixel Sensor, Cooling FAN, ISM Method, DPM Select, Energy Saving, Smart Energy Saving, File Play with USB, Internal Memory 8GB (System 4GB + Available 4GB), USB Cloning, Easy Brightness Control, Wake on LAN, Fail Over, DP Daisy Chain, Control Manager
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
-30°C to 50°C
-
Operation Humidity
5% to 100%
-
Dust / Water Proofing
IP56
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
-
Power Consumption (Typ. / Max.)
350 W / 500 W
-
Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving)
178 W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
AS/NZS 60950,CB Scheme
-
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR32,RCM(Class A)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign Control/Control+
ACCESSORIES
-
Basic
Remote Controller, Manual (EIG, ESG), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, USB Cable, HDMI Cable
-
Optional
Enclosure Stand (ST-550X)
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Feedback
Give us your feedback by completing our web survey
-
Locate repair center
Find repair service center conveniently online.