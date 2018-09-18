65'' UHD IR-Type Touch Interactive Digital Board

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
65"
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Back Light Type
Direct
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Brightness
390 nit (w/o Glass, Typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio
1,200:1
-
Color gamut
NTSC 68%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 × 178
-
Color Depth
10bit, 1.07Billion colors
-
Response Time
8 ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment(Haze)
Anti Glare, 7H(Mohs)
-
Life Time
30,000 Hrs (Min.)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
16/7
-
Portrait / Landscape
No / Yes
CONNECTIVITY(JACK INTERFACE)
-
Input
HDMI (3, HDCP2.2/1.4), RGB, Audio In, RS232C IN, RJ45(LAN), USB3.0 Type A(3), USB2.0 Type A(3)
-
Output
Audio Out, Optical,Touch USB (2)
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
18.9/18.9/18.9/45.7mm
-
Weight(Head)
38.75Kg
-
Packed Weight
48.5Kg
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)
1489×897×87mm
-
Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) (Box outer size)
1628×208×1005mm
-
Handle
Yes
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400
KEY FEATURE
-
HW - Internal Memory
32GB
-
HW - Wi-Fi - Built-in
Yes (Slot type)
-
HW - Power Indicator
Yes
-
HW - Local Key Operation
Yes
-
SW - webOS ver.
Android 8.0
-
SW - Screen Share
Yes (Screenshare pro)
-
SW - HDMI-CEC
Yes (Debug Mode)
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100–240 V ~, 50/60 Hz
-
Power Type
Built -In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
180W
-
Max.
300 W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
TBD
-
Power Off
0.5W↓
SOUND
-
Speaker
Yes (10W x 2)
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes / No
OPS COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS type Compatible
Yes (Slot)
-
OPS Power Built In
Yes
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, Simplified Chineses, Catalan, Czech, Denmark, Arabic(Egypt), Finnish, French, German, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Netherlands（Dutch), Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe),Portugues(Brazil) Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Turkish, Ukrainian, Traditional Chinese
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Power Cord 3m, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5m, HDMI Cable 3m, Writing Pen (2pcs), User Manual, Quick Start Guide, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), WiFi module
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Touch - Available object size for touch
Ø3 mm ↑
-
Touch - Reponse Time(PC Win10)
60ms ↓ (Android)
100ms ↓ (Windows)
-
Touch - Accuracy
±2mm
-
Touch - Interface
USB2.0
-
Touch - Protection Glass Thickness
4T (Anti-Glare)
-
Touch - Protection Glass Transmission
87%
-
Touch - Operating System Support
Windows 7/8/10/WindowsXP/Linux/Mac/Android (WindowsXP/Linux/Mac Support one point touch)
-
Touch - Multi touch point
Max 20 Points
ANDROID SYSTEM
-
SoC
Dual core A73+Dual core A53
-
GPU
Dual Core Mail G51
-
Internal Memory - Storage
32GB
-
Internal Memory - RAM
3GB
-
Wi-Fi
802.11a/b/g/n/ac
-
LAN
Gigabit LAN
-
Bluetooth
Bluetooth 4.0
-
