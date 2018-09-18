About Cookies on This Site

65'' UHD IR-Type Touch Interactive Digital Board

Specs

Support

Resource

65'' UHD IR-Type Touch Interactive Digital Board

65TR3DJ-B

65'' UHD IR-Type Touch Interactive Digital Board

(3)
Front view with infill image
All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    65"

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Back Light Type

    Direct

  • Aspect Ratio

    16 : 9

  • Native Resolution

    3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    390 nit (w/o Glass, Typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,200:1

  • Color gamut

    NTSC 68%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 × 178

  • Color Depth

    10bit, 1.07Billion colors

  • Response Time

    8 ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment(Haze)

    Anti Glare, 7H(Mohs)

  • Life Time

    30,000 Hrs (Min.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    16/7

  • Portrait / Landscape

    No / Yes

CONNECTIVITY(JACK INTERFACE)

  • Input

    HDMI (3, HDCP2.2/1.4), RGB, Audio In, RS232C IN, RJ45(LAN), USB3.0 Type A(3), USB2.0 Type A(3)

  • Output

    Audio Out, Optical,Touch USB (2)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    18.9/18.9/18.9/45.7mm

  • Weight(Head)

    38.75Kg

  • Packed Weight

    48.5Kg

  • Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)

    1489×897×87mm

  • Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) (Box outer size)

    1628×208×1005mm

  • Handle

    Yes

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    600 x 400

KEY FEATURE

  • HW - Internal Memory

    32GB

  • HW - Wi-Fi - Built-in

    Yes (Slot type)

  • HW - Power Indicator

    Yes

  • HW - Local Key Operation

    Yes

  • SW - webOS ver.

    Android 8.0

  • SW - Screen Share

    Yes (Screenshare pro)

  • SW - HDMI-CEC

    Yes (Debug Mode)

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10% to 80%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100–240 V ~, 50/60 Hz

  • Power Type

    Built -In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    180W

  • Max.

    300 W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    TBD

  • Power Off

    0.5W↓

SOUND

  • Speaker

    Yes (10W x 2)

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Yes / No

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS type Compatible

    Yes (Slot)

  • OPS Power Built In

    Yes

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, Simplified Chineses, Catalan, Czech, Denmark, Arabic(Egypt), Finnish, French, German, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Netherlands（Dutch), Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe),Portugues(Brazil) Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Turkish, Ukrainian, Traditional Chinese

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Power Cord 3m, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5m, HDMI Cable 3m, Writing Pen (2pcs), User Manual, Quick Start Guide, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), WiFi module

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Touch - Available object size for touch

    Ø3 mm ↑

  • Touch - Reponse Time(PC Win10)

    60ms ↓ (Android)
    100ms ↓ (Windows)

  • Touch - Accuracy

    ±2mm

  • Touch - Interface

    USB2.0

  • Touch - Protection Glass Thickness

    4T (Anti-Glare)

  • Touch - Protection Glass Transmission

    87%

  • Touch - Operating System Support

    Windows 7/8/10/WindowsXP/Linux/Mac/Android (WindowsXP/Linux/Mac Support one point touch)

  • Touch - Multi touch point

    Max 20 Points

ANDROID SYSTEM

  • SoC

    Dual core A73+Dual core A53

  • GPU

    Dual Core Mail G51

  • Internal Memory - Storage

    32GB

  • Internal Memory - RAM

    3GB

  • Wi-Fi

    802.11a/b/g/n/ac

  • LAN

    Gigabit LAN

  • Bluetooth

    Bluetooth 4.0

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.