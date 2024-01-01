About Cookies on This Site

TR3BF Series

TR3BF Series

75TR3BF-B

TR3BF Series

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    75

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Back Light Type

    Direct

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    280cd/m2 (w/Protection Glass)

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Surface Treatment

    Hard coating (2H), Anti-glare low reflection treatment of the front polarizer (Haze 28% (Typ.))

  • Lifetime (Typ.)

    30,000 Hrs

  • Operation Hours

    16Hrs

  • Orientation

    Landscape

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDM (3), RGB, Audio, USB (USB3.0) (3), USB (USB2.0) (3, one for software update only)

  • Output

    HDMI, Audio, Coaxial/optical, Touch USB 2.0 (2)

  • External Control

    RS232 In, RJ45 In

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Colour

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    17.7 mm (T/L/R), 45.7 mm (B)

  • Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)

    1709 × 1020 × 86 mm

  • Weight (Head)

    53kg

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    800 x 400 mm

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10% to 80%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

  • Power Consumption (Typ. / Max.)

    175/294 W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    AS/NZS CISPR32,RCM (Class A)

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Yes (EU Only) / No

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type Compatible

    Yes

TOUCH SPECIFICATIONS

  • Touch Type

    IR

  • Available Object Size for Touch

    Ø3 mm ↑

  • Accuracy

    ± 1.5 mm

  • Interface

    USB 2.0

  • Protection Glass Thickness

    4T (Anti-glare)

  • Multi Touch Point

    Max. 20 Points

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.