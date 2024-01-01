About Cookies on This Site

75XE3C-B

Outdoor Dispaly

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    75"

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16 : 9

  • Resolution

    3,840 x 2,160 (UHD), M+ (WRGB)

  • Brightness*

    3000cd/m2(Typ.) through front protective glass* With Front Protective Glass

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 × 178

  • Response Time

    8 ms (G to G BW, Typ.)

  • Surface Treatment

    AGLR(Haze 3%), QWP

  • QWP Polarizer

    Yes

  • Life Time

    50,000 Hrs

  • Operation Hours

    24Hrs

  • Orientation

    Portrait only

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI, DP, DVI-D, Audio In, USB 3.0, SD Card

  • Output

    DP, External Speaker out

  • External Control

    RS232C In/out, RJ45 In

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Front glass

    9.5 mm (AR, Tempered & Laminated Glass)

  • Bezel Colour

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    110 mm (T), 230 mm (B), 73.3 mm (L/R)

  • Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

    1,075.6 x 1,991.6 x 218.9 mm

  • Weight (head)

    180 kg

  • Monitor with Optional Stand Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1,075.6 x 2,361.6 x 218.9 mm

  • Weight (Head+Stand)

    247 kg

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1,292 x 2,296 x 468 mm

  • Packed Weight

    210 kg

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Special features

    Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness Sensor, Pixel Sensor, Cooling FAN, ISM Method, DPM Select, Energy Saving, Smart Energy Saving, File Play with USB, Internal Memory 8GB (System 4GB + Available 4GB), USB Cloning, Easy Brightness Control, Wake on LAN, Fail Over, DP Daisy Chain, Control Manager

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    -30°C to 50°C

  • Operation Humidity

    5% to 100%

  • Dust / Water Proofing

    IP56

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

  • Power Consumption (Typ. / Max.)

    700 W / 1,000 W

  • Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving)

    350 W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    AS/NZS 60950,CB Scheme

  • EMC

    AS/NZS CISPR32,RCM(Class A)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Content Management Software

    SuperSign CMS

  • Control and Monitoring Software

    SuperSign Control/Control+

ACCESSORIES

  • Basic

    Remote Controller, Manual (EIG, ESG), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, USB Cable, HDMI Cable

  • Optional

    Enclosure Stand (ST-750X)

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.