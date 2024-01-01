We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Open Frame
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
75" (74.52" Measured Diagonal)
-
Panel Technology
IPS, M+ (WRGB)
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
-
Brightness
3,000cd/m2 (Typ.), 2,800cd/m2 (Min)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1,200:1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Color Depth
1.07 Billion
-
Surface Treatment
Haze 3%, QWP
-
Lifetime
50,000Hrs
-
Operation Hours
24Hrs
-
Orientation
Landscape & Portrait
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (2), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB
-
Output
DP, External Speaker
-
External Control
RS232C In/out, RJ45 In, IR
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Colour
Black
-
Bezel Width
11.8mm (Even)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
1,675.2 x 953.6 x 128.9 mm
-
Weight (Head)
37.5kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1,816 x 1,106 x 285 mm
-
Packed Weight
47.0kg
-
Cooling Fan
Yes (×3)
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Special Features
Temperature Sensor, Cooling Fan, Auto Brightness Sensor, Energy Saving, Smart Energy Saving, Tile Mode (up to 15 x 15), Natural Mode@Tile Mode, Source Selection, Brightness/Contrast/Backlight, DPM Select, File Play with USB, Internal Memory (8GB, System 4GB + Available 4GB), Wi-Fi Dongle Ready
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature1)
0℃ to 50℃
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
-
Power Consumption-Typ./Max.
620W/700W
-
Power Consumption-Smart Energy Saving
350W
SOUND
-
Speaker
20W (10W x 2) for External Speaker
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
AS/NZS 60950, CB Scheme
-
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR32, RCM (Class A)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY2)
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign Control+/Control
ACCESSORIES
-
Basic
Remote Controller, Power Cord, HDMI Cable, IR Extension Kit, Manual (ESG&EIG)
-
Optional
Wi-Fi Dongle (AN-WF500)
