75XF3ES-B

Open Frame

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    75" (74.52" Measured Diagonal)

  • Panel Technology

    IPS, M+ (WRGB)

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

  • Brightness

    3,000cd/m2 (Typ.), 2,800cd/m2 (Min)

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1,200:1

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Color Depth

    1.07 Billion

  • Surface Treatment

    Haze 3%, QWP

  • Lifetime

    50,000Hrs

  • Operation Hours

    24Hrs

  • Orientation

    Landscape & Portrait

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI (2), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB

  • Output

    DP, External Speaker

  • External Control

    RS232C In/out, RJ45 In, IR

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Colour

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    11.8mm (Even)

  • Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

    1,675.2 x 953.6 x 128.9 mm

  • Weight (Head)

    37.5kg

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1,816 x 1,106 x 285 mm

  • Packed Weight

    47.0kg

  • Cooling Fan

    Yes (×3)

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Special Features

    Temperature Sensor, Cooling Fan, Auto Brightness Sensor, Energy Saving, Smart Energy Saving, Tile Mode (up to 15 x 15), Natural Mode@Tile Mode, Source Selection, Brightness/Contrast/Backlight, DPM Select, File Play with USB, Internal Memory (8GB, System 4GB + Available 4GB), Wi-Fi Dongle Ready

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature1)

    0℃ to 50℃

  • Operation Humidity

    10% to 80%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

  • Power Consumption-Typ./Max.

    620W/700W

  • Power Consumption-Smart Energy Saving

    350W

SOUND

  • Speaker

    20W (10W x 2) for External Speaker

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    AS/NZS 60950, CB Scheme

  • EMC

    AS/NZS CISPR32, RCM (Class A)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY2)

  • Content Management Software

    SuperSign CMS

  • Control and Monitoring Software

    SuperSign Control+/Control

ACCESSORIES

  • Basic

    Remote Controller, Power Cord, HDMI Cable, IR Extension Kit, Manual (ESG&EIG)

  • Optional

    Wi-Fi Dongle (AN-WF500)

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.