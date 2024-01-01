We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
TR3BF Series
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
86
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Back Light Type
Direct
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
-
Brightness (Typ.)
280cd/m2 (w/Protection Glass)
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Surface Treatment
Hard coating (2H), Anti-glare low reflection treatment of the front polarizer (Haze 28% (Typ.))
-
Lifetime (Typ.)
30,000 Hrs
-
Operation Hours
16Hrs
-
Orientation
Landscape
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDM (3), RGB, Audio, USB (USB3.0) (3), USB (USB2.0) (3, one for software update only)
-
Output
HDMI, Audio, Coaxial/optical, Touch USB 2.0 (2)
-
External Control
RS232 In, RJ45 In
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Colour
Black
-
Bezel Width
17.7 mm (T/L/R), 45.7 mm (B)
-
Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)
1957 × 1160 × 86 mm
-
Weight (Head)
67kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
800 x 400 mm
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
-
Power Consumption (Typ. / Max.)
365/419 W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR32,RCM (Class A)
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes (EU Only) / No
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type Compatible
Yes
TOUCH SPECIFICATIONS
-
Touch Type
IR
-
Available Object Size for Touch
Ø3 mm ↑
-
Accuracy
± 1.5 mm
-
Interface
USB 2.0
-
Protection Glass Thickness
4T (Anti-glare)
-
Multi Touch Point
Max. 20 Points
-
