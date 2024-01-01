We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
One:Quick Share
All Spec
COMPATIBLE MODEL LIST(AS OF OCTOBER 2021)
-
Standard Signage
UH7F / UH7F-H (65”/55”/49”)
UH5F / UH5F-H (98”/86”/75”/65”/55”/49”/43”)
UM3DG / UM3F / UM3DF (65”/55”/49”/43”)
UM3DG-H (98”/86”/75”)
UL3G / UL3J (86”/75”/65”/55”/50”/43”)
WP400 / WP401
-
TV Signage
UR640S / UT640S (86”/ 75”/ 65”/ 55”/50”/ 43”)
STB-6500
-
LED Signage
LAEC015-GN
ONE:QUICK SHARE
-
User Switching
Yes
-
Split View
Yes (Max. 4 Screen)
-
Admin Mode
Yes
-
Signage Control
Yes
-
Sound
Yes
USB DONGLE HW(SC-00DA)
-
Embedded OS
Linux
-
CPU
Quad-core Cortex™-A7
-
Internal Memory
eMMC (4 GB) , DDR3 (512 MB)
-
Wi-Fi
IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
-
Video
H.264
-
Connectivity
USB 2.0 Type A (1)
-
Size (W × H × D)
63.8 × 63.8 × 13.5 mm / USB cable (85.5 mm)
-
Weight
46 g
-
Power Consumption
2.0 W (Typ.), 2.5 W (Max.)
-
Operating Temperature / Humidity
0℃ to 40℃ / 0% to 85%
RECOMMENDED PC SPECIFICATION
-
Operating System Support
Windows 8.1 64 bit (or Later Version)
macOS 10.12 / 10.13 / 10.14 / 10.15 64 bit
-
CPU
Intel Sandy Bridge i3 (or Later Version) Skylake i3 / i5 / i6 (or Later Version) AMD Rygen 1st Generation (or Later Version)
-
Memory
8 GB↑
-
