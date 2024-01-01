About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
One:Quick Share

Specs

Support

Resource

One:Quick Share

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

SC-00DA

One:Quick Share

(0)
Print

All Spec

COMPATIBLE MODEL LIST(AS OF OCTOBER 2021)

  • Standard Signage

    UH7F / UH7F-H (65”/55”/49”)
    UH5F / UH5F-H (98”/86”/75”/65”/55”/49”/43”)
    UM3DG / UM3F / UM3DF (65”/55”/49”/43”)
    UM3DG-H (98”/86”/75”)
    UL3G / UL3J (86”/75”/65”/55”/50”/43”)
    WP400 / WP401

  • TV Signage

    UR640S / UT640S (86”/ 75”/ 65”/ 55”/50”/ 43”)
    STB-6500

  • LED Signage

    LAEC015-GN

ONE:QUICK SHARE

  • User Switching

    Yes

  • Split View

    Yes (Max. 4 Screen)

  • Admin Mode

    Yes

  • Signage Control

    Yes

  • Sound

    Yes

USB DONGLE HW(SC-00DA)

  • Embedded OS

    Linux

  • CPU

    Quad-core Cortex™-A7

  • Internal Memory

    eMMC (4 GB) , DDR3 (512 MB)

  • Wi-Fi

    IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Video

    H.264

  • Connectivity

    USB 2.0 Type A (1)

  • Size (W × H × D)

    63.8 × 63.8 × 13.5 mm / USB cable (85.5 mm)

  • Weight

    46 g

  • Power Consumption

    2.0 W (Typ.), 2.5 W (Max.)

  • Operating Temperature / Humidity

    0℃ to 40℃ / 0% to 85%

RECOMMENDED PC SPECIFICATION

  • Operating System Support

    Windows 8.1 64 bit (or Later Version)
    macOS 10.12 / 10.13 / 10.14 / 10.15 64 bit

  • CPU

    Intel Sandy Bridge i3 (or Later Version) Skylake i3 / i5 / i6 (or Later Version) AMD Rygen 1st Generation (or Later Version)

  • Memory

    8 GB↑

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.