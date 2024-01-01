We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
webOS Box
* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
Upgrade to the webOS 4.0 Smart Signage Platform
* The availability differs by regions.
Key Feature
LG webOS 4.0 Smart Signage Platform
Ultra HD Video Playback
Intuitive UX Dedicated for Digital Signage
Embedded CMS
Compatibility with LG SuperSign Solution and LG ConnectedCare
All Spec
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI In
YES (2ea)
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
2.2
-
DP In
YES (HDCP 1.3)
-
DVI-D In
NO
-
RGB In
NO
-
Audio In
NO
-
RS232C In
YES
-
RJ45(LAN) In
YES (1ea)
-
IR In
YES
-
USB In
USB2.0 Type A (2ea)
-
HDMI Out
YES
-
DP Out
YES
-
Audio Out
NO
-
Touch USB
NO
-
External Speaker Out
NO
-
RS232C Out
YES
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
NO
-
IR Out
NO
-
Daisy Chain
NO
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
N/A
-
Weight (Head)
0.87Kg
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
N/A
-
Packed Weight
1.77Kg
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
258.0 x 36.5 x 186.0mm
-
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
N/A
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
359.0 x 124.0 x 314.0mm
-
Handle
NO
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
N/A
FEATURE - HARDWARE
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
8GB
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
YES
-
Temperature Sensor
YES
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
NO
-
Pixel Sensor
NO
-
Proximity Sensor
NO
-
Current Sensor
NO
-
BLU Sensor
NO
-
Humidity Sensor
NO
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
NO
-
Power Indicator
YES
-
Local Key Operation
YES
-
FAN (Built-in)
NO
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
webOS 4.0
-
Local Contents Scheduling
YES
-
Group Manager
YES
-
USB Plug & Play
YES
-
Fail over
YES
-
Booting Logo Image
NO
-
No Signal Image
YES
-
RS232C Sync
NO
-
Local Network Sync
YES
-
Backlight Sync
NO
-
PIP
YES
-
PBP
YES (4PBP)
-
Screen Share
YES
-
Video Tag
YES (4 Video Tag)
-
Play via URL
YES
-
Screen Rotation
YES
-
External Input Rotation
YES
-
Gapless Playback
YES
-
Tile Mode Setting
YES
-
Setting Data Cloning
YES
-
SNMP
YES
-
ISM Method
YES
-
Auto Set ID
NO
-
Status Mailing
YES
-
Control Manager
YES
-
Cisco Certification
NO
-
Crestron Connected
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
NO
-
PM mode
NO
-
Wake on LAN
YES
-
Network Ready
NO
-
Beacon
YES
-
HDMI-CEC
YES
-
SI Server Setting
YES
-
webRTC
YES
-
Pro:Idiom
YES
-
Brightness Compensation
NO
-
W/B Setting by Grey scale
NO
-
Scan Inversion
NO
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-in Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
23W
-
Max.
27W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
78.48 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 92.13 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
N/A
-
DPM
0.5W(WOL Off)
-
Power off
0.5W
SOUND
-
Speaker (Built-in)
NO
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE Class "A"
-
ERP / Energy Star
YES / NO
-
ePEAT(US only)
NO
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign CMS
YES
-
SuperSign Control+
YES
-
SuperSign WB
YES
-
SuperSign Cloud
NO
-
Promota
YES
-
Mobile CMS
NO
-
Connected Care
YES
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender
-
Optional
NO
