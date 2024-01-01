About Cookies on This Site

All-in-one Essential Series

All-in-one Essential Series

LAEB015-GN

All-in-one Essential Series

All Spec

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pixel Configuration

    3 in 1

  • Pixel Pitch

    1.56

  • Module Resolution(WxH)

    160x180

  • Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)

    250x281.25x141)

  • Weight per Module (kg/unit)

    0.471)

  • No. of Modules per Screen (WxH)

    12x6

  • Screen Resolution (WxH)

    1,920 x 1,080

  • Screen Dimensions(WxHxD, mm)

    3,000x1678.5x38

  • Module Surface Area (㎡)

    0.071)

  • Weight per Screen(kg)

    140

  • Weight per Square Meter(Kg/m²)

    27.8

  • Physical Pixel Density(Pixels/m²)

    409,600

  • Screen Structure Material

    Aluminum

  • Service access

    Front

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Min. Brightness(After Calibration)

    800

  • Colour Temperature

    6,500

  • Visual Viewing Angle(Horizontal)

    160

  • Visual View Angel(Vertical)

    160

  • Brightness Uniformity

    98%

  • Colour Uniformity

    ±0.015Cx, Cy

  • Contrast Ratio

    3,000

  • Processing Depth(bit)

    16

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Power Consumption(W/Unit, Max)

    3000

  • Power Consumption(W/Unit, Avg)

    1000

  • Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)

    600

  • Power Supply(V)

    100 to 240

  • Frame Rate(Hz)

    50/60

  • Refresh Rate(Hz)

    3,840

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

  • Lifetime (Half brightness)*

    100,000

  • Operating Temperature(℃)

    0°C to +40°C

  • Operating Humidity

    <90%RH (without condensation)

ENVIRONMENT

  • Environment

    RoHS

CONTROLLER

  • Input

    HDMI(3) ,USB(3)

  • Output

    3.5 Stereo Audio Out

  • Control

    IR(1), USB, Ethernet(1)

  • Power

    AC-100-240V-50/60HZ

DISCLAIMERS

  • Disclaimers

    1) Based on LDM(LED PCB)

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.