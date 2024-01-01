About Cookies on This Site

Artistic Space Beyond Display

Artistic Space Beyond Display

55EF5C

Artistic Space Beyond Display

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    55” (139 cm)

  • Panel Technology

    OLED

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

  • Brightness

    100/400 cd/m²
    (APL 100% / 25%)

  • Contrast Ratio

    100,000:1

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178° x 178°

  • Guaranteed Operating Hour

    18 hrs/7 days (moving video only)

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI, DP

  • Output

    DP, Audio

  • External Control

    RS232C In/Out, RJ45 In/Out,
    IR In/Out (W/ RS232C Out Port)

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Width

    7.2 / 7.2 / 7.2 / 7.2 mm (T/B/L/R - Off Bezel)
    9.9 / 13 / 8.5 / 8.5 mm (T/B/L/R - On Bezel)(2000R Concave)
    9.9 / 13 / 10.7 / 10.7 mm (2000R Convex)
    8.75 / 11.8 / 9.3 / 9.3 mm (1500R Concave)
    11 / 14.1 / 9.3 / 9.3 mm (1500R Convex)

  • Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)

    Head:
    1. Landscape (W x H)
    2,000R, Concave: 1213.7 x 704.1 mm
    2,000R, Convex: 1214.2 x 704.1 mm
    2. Portrait (W x H)
    1,500R, Concave: 1229 x 700.7 mm
    1,500R, Convex: 1229 x 701.2 mm
    3. Landscape/Portrait (D) not affected by orientation/curvature
    Module Only: 21.4 mm(incl. case top)
    Module + Center Bar: 30 mm
    Module + Center Bar + T-Con Box: 41.2 mm
    Module + Center Bar + T-Con Box + Signage Box: 91.2 mm
    T-Con Box: 312.2 x 213.4 x 16 mm
    Signage Box: 412.6 x 222.4 x 64.3 mm

  • Weight (head)

    11 kg
    T-CON Box: 1.6 kg
    Signage Box: 4.3 kg

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1,370 x 940 x 355 mm

  • Packed Weight

    74 kg (Panel 3ea, T-CON Box 3 ea, Signage Box 3 ea)

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10% to 80%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    190W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    AS/NZS 60950, CB Scheme

  • EMC

    AS/NZS CISPR32, RCM (Class A)

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type Compatible

    Yes

  • External Media Player Attachable

    Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign OLED

    Yes

  • SuperSign W/C

    NA/Yes

ACCESSORIES

  • Basic

    Remote Controller (includes 2 ea Batteries), Power Cord, QSG, Mini HDMI Cable (1 m x 2 ea, for connection between head and signage box), Power Hanness Cable (1 m x 2 ea, for connection between head and signage box), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Jack Cover, Signage Box Mounting Bracket

  • Optional

    Accesory Type1 (CaseTop/ Bar):A1L****EF5C, A1P****EF5C
    Accesory Type2 (Jig): A2L****EF5C,A2P****EF5C, OPS Kit (KT-OPSA)

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.