Wall paper OLED signage

Wall paper OLED signage

55EJ5C-B

Wall paper OLED signage

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    55" (139cm)

  • Panel Technology

    OLED

  • Aspect Ratio

    16 : 9

  • Native Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

  • Brightness

    400 cd/m²

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178° x 178°

  • Response Time

    1ms (G to G), 8ms (MPRT)

  • Surface Treatment

    Hard coating (2H), Anti-reflection treatment of the front polariser (Reflectance Typ.1.0%)

  • Life Time (Min.)

    30,000 hrs

  • Operation Hours

    18 hrs/7 days (moving video only)

  • Orientation

    Portrait & Landscape

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI (1), DP (1)

  • Output

    DP (1), Audio (1)

  • External Control

    RS232C (1), RJ45 (1), IR Receiver, USB 2.0 (1), USB 3.0 (1)

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Colour

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    9.3 x 12.4 x 8.7 x 8.7 mm (U | B | L | R - on set bezel)

  • Dimension (W x H x D)

    Head : 1,227 x 702 x 3.65 mm
    Signage Box : 420 x 230 x 75 mm

  • Weight

    Head: 5.6kg/Signage Box: 5.5kg/Wall Bracket: 1.8kg

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1,383 x 834 x 252 mm

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Additional

    Temperature Sensor, Cooling FAN, Source Selection, DPM Select, Energy Saving, File Play with USB, Internal memory (64GB), Wi-Fi Dongle Ready, Holiday Schedule, USB cloning, Contents scheduling, Local time auto setting, Fail over, Mirroring, SoftAP, BEACON

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10% to 80%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    AS/NZS 60950, CB Scheme

  • EMC

    AS/NZS CISPR 22, RCM (Class A)

  • Energy Rating

    N/A

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS type compatible

    Yes

  • External Media Player Attachable

    Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign W/Lite

    Yes

  • SuperSign C

    Yes

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.