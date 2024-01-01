About Cookies on This Site

55EJ5D-B

Artistic Space Beyond Display

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    55"

  • Panel Technology

    OLED

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

  • Brightness

    100/400cd/m2 (APL 100%/25%) * Average picture level

  • Dynamic CR

    100,000:1

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Response Time

    1ms (G t o G), 8ms (MPRT)

  • Surface Treatment

    Hard coating (2H), Anti-reflection treatment of the front pol ariser (Reflectance typ.1.0%)

  • Guaranteed Operating Hours

    18 hrs/7 days (Moving video only)

  • Orientation

    Landscape & Portrait

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI, DP , USB 2.0, USB 3.0

  • Output

    DP, Audio (Off/Fixed/ Variable)

  • External Control

    RS232C in/out, RJ45 in/out, IR (Shared w/RS232C Out Port)

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Colour

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    1.2, 1.2, 1.2, 1.2 mm (U , B, L, R *Offset bezel)

  • Dimension (W x H x D)

    Head: 1,227 x 702.1 x 3.65 mm, Signage Box: 420 x 230 x 75 mm

  • Weight

    Head: 5.5kg, Signage Box: 5.3kg, Wall Bracket: 1.8kg

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1,383 x 834 x 252 mm

  • Packed Weight

    22.5kg

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Special features

    Temperature Sensor, Cooling FAN, SourceSelection, DPM Select, EnergySaving, Motion Eyecare, File Play with USB, Internal Memory (64 GB), Wi-Fi Dongle Ready, USB Cloning, Contents Scheduling, Local Time Auto Setting, Failover, SoftAP, BEACON, DP Daisy Chain

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C t o 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10% t o 80%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100–240 V~, 50/60 Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ

    190W

  • DPM

    Less than 3W

  • Power off

    Less than 0.5W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    AS/NZS 60950,CB Scheme

  • EMC

    AS/NZS CISPR32, RCM (Class A)

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Yes/N/A

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS-Type Compatible

    Yes

  • External Media Player Attachable

    Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Content Management Software

    SuperSign CMS

  • Control and Monitoring Software

    SuperSign Control/Control+

ACCESSORIES

  • Basic

    Remote Controller (2 Batteries Included), FPC Extension Cable (Connection between Screen and Signage Box), Power Cord, DP Cable, RS-232C Cable, RS-232C Gender, LAN Cable, IR Receiver, Manual (ESG, EIG), Wall-mount Plate (Includes Screws), Harness Locking Cover, Set Install Guide, Signage Box Bracket (U-Leg), FPC Cable Cover

  • Optional

    OPS Kit (KT-OPSA)

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.