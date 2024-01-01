We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
EJ5E Series
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
55"
-
Panel Technology
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness (Typ.)
400/150 cd/m2 (Average Picture Level 25%/100%)
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Response Time
1ms (G to G), 8ms (MPRT)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
Hard Coating (2H), Anti-reflection Treatment of the Front Polariser (Reflectance Typ. 1.2%)
-
Life Time (Typ.)
30,000 Hrs
-
Operation Hours
18 Hrs / 7 Days *Moving Video Only
-
Orientation
Landscape & Portrait
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI, DP, USB 2.0 (2)
-
Output
DP, Audio
-
External Control
RS232C In/out, RJ45 (LAN) In/out, IR In
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Colour
Black
-
Bezel Width
0.9 mm (Even) *Off-Bezel
5.3 mm (T/L/R),11.0 mm (B) *On-Bezel
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
(Head) 1220.3 x 696.8 x 4.9 mm
(Signage Box) 782.8 x 238.4 x 34.7 mm
-
Weight
10 kg (Set)
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1,350 x 837 x 250 mm
-
Packed Weight
22.9 kg
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Special features
Internal Memory (64GB), Temperature Sensor, Embedded CMS (USB Auto Playback, Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager), Fail Over, Content Sync (RS232C, Local Network), OSD Rotation, Tile Mode Setting, Setting Data Cloning, Firmware Update by Network, SNMP, ISM Mode, Control Manager, Crestron ConnectedⓇ1), DPM, PM Mode, Wake on LAN, Power on Delay, HDMI-CEC2), SI Server Setting, webRTC
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature Range
0°C ~ 40°C
-
Operation Humidity Range
10% ~ 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
-
Power Consumption Typ. / Max.
309 W / 318 W *8 Colour Bar
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
AS/NZS 60950,CB Scheme
-
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR32,RCM(Class A)
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes / No
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type Compatible
No
-
External Media Player Attachable
Yes
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign Control+ / Control
ACCESSORIES
-
Basic
Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, IR Receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, RS232 Cable (4p-4p), FFC Cables (for Connection Between Panel and Signage Box), DP Cable, LAN Cable, LC (VLC Cable), Wall Fixers, Wall Fixer Install Guide, Install Guide Sheets, Tapes (for Cabling and Dust Proof), Screws
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Feedback
Give us your feedback by completing our web survey
-
Locate repair center
Find repair service center conveniently online.