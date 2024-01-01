About Cookies on This Site

55'' Wallpaper OLED Signage

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

55EJ5K-B

55'' Wallpaper OLED Signage

55EJ5K-B

55'' Wallpaper OLED Signage

(1)
Front view with infill image

Artistic Space beyond Display, LG Wallpaper OLED Signage

Wallpaper OLED Signage creates a luxurious and extraordinary customer experience for your retail environment. This sophisticated wallpaper OLED signage display delivers excellent picture quality with minimal space requirements for installation.

A display promoting a new product is installed in the store's window.

* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

LG OLED Signage shows better contrast between black and white than ordinary LCD.

Unrivaled Picture Quality Perfect Black

Infinite contrast ratio and the deepest blacks: Self-lighting pixels switch off completely to reproduce blacks with no light bleed.

*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

LG OLED Signage has a variety of colors rather than LCD to express the object more vividly.

Rich Colours

LG OLED Signage provides rich colour, bringing images to life with accuracy and vividness.
A large screen was made by tiling several screens.

Screen Tiling

The total display screen area can be customised with the option of tiling up panels horizontally and vertically. An incredible immersive viewing experience can be created with expansive, large screen integration.
Displays are easily managed wirelessly through LAN daisy chain function.

LAN Daisy Chain Management

A LAN daisy chain is supported, allowing you to execute commands to control and monitor the displays and even update their firmware.

 

EJ5K series has a front installation feature, making it easier to tile displays.

Simplified Wall Installation for Tiling

The overall installation process of the wallpaper OLED has become much easier. Displays can easily be hung on a wall with the support of wall fixers. The front installation feature allows more convenience for video wall tiling compared to the side-sliding method.

* Wall brackets not included.

Enhanced Flexibility of Cables1

Enhanced Flexibility of Cables

Improvements have been made to the flexibility of common cables connecting the display to the signage box. These new cables are now pliable enough to embed in a wall or other structure.

Advanced Design

Unlock design flexibility with this lightweight and slim display.

LG's OLED display is very slim and light with a depth of 4.9mm and a weight of 6.5kg.

Hide in Plain Sight

The subtle edges of the wallpaper OLED display sit close to the wall, creating an elegant appearance with a design that will add an element of luxury to interiors and help present advertisements and information in vibrant colour.

The edge of the display on the wall is so thin that it looks as if content is playing directly from the wall.

Key Feature

  • Brightness(Typ.) : 150/400 nit (APL 100% / 25%)
  • Bezel : 5.3 mm (T/B/L), 11.0 mm (B)
  • Interface : HDMI / DP / USB(2) / RS232C / RJ45 / Audio / IR
All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    55

  • Panel Technology

    OLED

  • Back Light Type

    OLED

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz

  • Brightness

    150/400nit (APL 100%/25%)

  • Contrast Ratio

    150,000:1

  • Dynamic CR

    NO

  • Color Gamut

    BT709 120%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178º x 178º

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07 Billion colors

  • Response Time

    1ms (G to G), 8ms (MPRT)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 0%

  • Life time

    30,000Hrs (Typ.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    18/7 (Moving Content Only)

  • Portait / Landscape

    YES / YES

  • Transparency

    N/A

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    N/A

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    YES (1ea)

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    1.4

  • DP In

    YES (HDCP 1.3)

  • DVI-D In

    NO

  • RGB In

    NO

  • Audio In

    NO

  • RS232C In

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES (1ea)

  • IR In

    YES

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Type A (2ea)

  • HDMI Out

    NO

  • DP Out

    YES

  • Audio Out

    YES

  • Touch USB

    NO

  • External Speaker Out

    NO

  • RS232C Out

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    YES

  • IR Out

    YES (Sharing RS232C Out)

  • Daisy Chain

    Input : HDMI, DP / Output : DP

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    Even Bezel : 0.9mm (Off Bezel) T/R/L/B : 5.3/5.3/5.3/11.0mm (On Bezel)

  • Weight (Head)

    6.5Kg (Head) 3.4Kg (Signage Box)

  • Weight (Head+Stand)

    N/A

  • Packed Weight

    23.1Kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1220.3 x 696.8 x 4.9mm (Head) 782.8 x 238.4 x 34.7mm (Signage Box)

  • Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    N/A

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1345 x 804 x 207mm

  • Handle

    NO

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    N/A

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    NO

  • Temperature Sensor

    YES

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    NO

  • Pixel Sensor

    NO

  • Proximity Sensor

    NO

  • Current Sensor

    NO

  • BLU Sensor

    NO

  • Humidity Sensor

    NO

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    NO

  • Power Indicator

    NO

  • Local Key Operation

    NO

  • FAN (Built-in)

    NO

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS 4.0

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    YES

  • Group Manager

    YES

  • USB Plug & Play

    YES

  • Fail over

    YES

  • Booting Logo Image

    NO

  • No Signal Image

    NO

  • RS232C Sync

    YES

  • Local Network Sync

    YES

  • Backlight Sync

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • Screen Share

    NO

  • Video Tag

    YES (4 Video Tag)

  • Play via URL

    NO

  • Screen Rotation

    YES

  • External Input Rotation

    YES

  • Gapless Playback

    YES

  • Tile Mode Setting

    YES

  • Setting Data Cloning

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • ISM Method

    YES

  • Auto Set ID

    YES

  • Status Mailing

    YES

  • Control Manager

    YES

  • Cisco Certification

    NO

  • Crestron Connected

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    NO

  • PM mode

    YES

  • Wake on LAN

    YES

  • Network Ready

    NO

  • Beacon

    NO

  • HDMI-CEC

    YES

  • SI Server Setting

    YES

  • webRTC

    NO

  • Pro:Idiom

    YES

  • Brightness Compensation

    NO

  • W/B Setting by Grey scale

    NO

  • Scan Inversion

    YES

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    116W (IEC 62087)

  • Max.

    318W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    1054 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1085 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    N/A

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    NO

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES / NO

  • ePEAT(US only)

    NO

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type compatible

    N/A

  • OPS Power Built-in

    N/A

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    YES

  • SuperSign Control+

    YES

  • SuperSign WB

    YES

  • SuperSign Cloud

    NO

  • Promota

    NO

  • Mobile CMS

    YES

  • Connected Care

    YES

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, IR receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, FFC Cables(1600mmx4ea for connection between panel and Signage Box), DP Cable(2M), LAN Cable(1.5M), RS232 Cable(4P-4P,1.5M), LC Cable(VLC,3M), Wall Fixer(4ea), Wall Fixer Install Guide, Install Guide Sheet(2ea), Tape(10ea for Cabling / 2ea for Dust proof), Screw(M4xL25,10ea / M3xL5.5,8ea)

  • Optional

    NO

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Overlay Touch Compatibility

    N/A

  • Smart Calibration

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face up)

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face down)

    N/A

  • IP Rating

    N/A

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    N/A

  • Power Protection

    N/A

  • Direct Sunlight

    N/A

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.