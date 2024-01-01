We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Transparent OLED Signage
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
55"
-
Panel Technology
OLED
-
Native Resolution
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Brightness (Typ.)
150/400nit (APL 100%/25%)* Average Picture Level
-
Contrast Ratio
150,000 : 1
-
Colour Gamut
BT709 120%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178° x 178°
-
Colour Depth
1.07 Billion Colours (10 bit)
-
Response Time
1 ms (G t o G), 8 ms (MPRT)
-
Surface Treatment
Hard coating (2H)
-
Lifetime
30,000 Hrs (Typ.)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
18/7 (Moving Content Only)
-
Portrait / Landscape
Yes / Yes
-
Transparency
38% (SET)
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (1, HDCP 1.4), DP (1, HDCP 1.3), RS232C IN , RJ45(LAN), IR IN (1,External IR Receiver,) USB2.0 Type A(2)
-
Output
DP Out, Audio Out, RS232C OUT (1, w/ IR out), RJ45(LAN)
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
T/R/L/B : 7.9/7.9/7.9/121.7mm
-
Weight (Head)
11.6Kg (Head), 3.4Kg (Signage Box)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
1225.5 x 810.1 x 4.9mm (Head)
782.8 x 238.4 x 34.7mm (Signage Box)
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
No
-
Protection Glass
Depth 3.0 mm , Tempered / Chemical Strengthening, Anti-Reflective (Film), Shatter-Proof
FEATURE
-
HW
Temperature Sensor
-
SW
Fail over, Screen Rotation, External Input Rotation, Tile Mode Setting,
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-in Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
250W
-
Max.
280W
-
Typ. / Max.
250W/280W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
853.03 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 955.39 BTU/Hr(Max)
SOUND
-
Speaker
No
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
IEC 60950-1/EN 60950-1/UL 60950-1
-
EMC
FCC Class "A"/CE/KC
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, IR receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, MCX/Harness Cables(3000mmx4ea/3000mmx2ea) for connection between panel and Signage Box), DP Cable(2M), LAN Cable(1.5M), RS232 Cable(4P-4P,1.5M), LC Cable(VLC,3M), Screw(M4xL22,12EA / M4 Nut 12EA / M3xL5.5,8EA / M3xL3.5, 20EA), Shield Cover Assy', Rubber Damper 4EA, MCX cable Holder 4ea
-
Optional
Stand (ACC-S-EW5F, 2 Pole)
-
