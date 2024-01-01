About Cookies on This Site

Transparent OLED Signage

Specs

Support

Resource

Transparent OLED Signage

55EW5G-V

Transparent OLED Signage

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    55"

  • Panel Technology

    OLED

  • Native Resolution

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    150/400nit (APL 100%/25%)* Average Picture Level

  • Contrast Ratio

    150,000 : 1

  • Colour Gamut

    BT709 120%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178° x 178°

  • Colour Depth

    1.07 Billion Colours (10 bit)

  • Response Time

    1 ms (G t o G), 8 ms (MPRT)

  • Surface Treatment

    Hard coating (2H)

  • Lifetime

    30,000 Hrs (Typ.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    18/7 (Moving Content Only)

  • Portrait / Landscape

    Yes / Yes

  • Transparency

    38% (SET)

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI (1, HDCP 1.4), DP (1, HDCP 1.3), RS232C IN , RJ45(LAN), IR IN (1,External IR Receiver,) USB2.0 Type A(2)

  • Output

    DP Out, Audio Out, RS232C OUT (1, w/ IR out), RJ45(LAN)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Width

    T/R/L/B : 7.9/7.9/7.9/121.7mm

  • Weight (Head)

    11.6Kg (Head), 3.4Kg (Signage Box)

  • Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

    1225.5 x 810.1 x 4.9mm (Head)
    782.8 x 238.4 x 34.7mm (Signage Box)

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    No

  • Protection Glass

    Depth 3.0 mm , Tempered / Chemical Strengthening, Anti-Reflective (Film), Shatter-Proof

FEATURE

  • HW

    Temperature Sensor

  • SW

    Fail over, Screen Rotation, External Input Rotation, Tile Mode Setting,

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    250W

  • Max.

    280W

  • Typ. / Max.

    250W/280W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    853.03 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 955.39 BTU/Hr(Max)

SOUND

  • Speaker

    No

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    IEC 60950-1/EN 60950-1/UL 60950-1

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A"/CE/KC

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, IR receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, MCX/Harness Cables(3000mmx4ea/3000mmx2ea) for connection between panel and Signage Box), DP Cable(2M), LAN Cable(1.5M), RS232 Cable(4P-4P,1.5M), LC Cable(VLC,3M), Screw(M4xL22,12EA / M4 Nut 12EA / M3xL5.5,8EA / M3xL3.5, 20EA), Shield Cover Assy', Rubber Damper 4EA, MCX cable Holder 4ea

  • Optional

    Stand (ACC-S-EW5F, 2 Pole)

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.