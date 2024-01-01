We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Dual-view Curved Tiling OLED Signage
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
65" (164cm)
-
Panel Technology
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
3,840 x 2,160
-
Brightness
140/450 cd/m2 (APL* 100%/25%) * Average Picture Level
-
Colour Gamut
129% sRGB
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
120° x 120°
-
Response Time
1ms (G to G) (Typ.), 8ms (MPRT)
-
Surface Treatment
Hard coating (2H), Anti-reflection
-
Life Time (Min.)
30,000 hrs
-
Orientation
Portrait
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (HDCP 2.2, External)
-
Output
-
-
External Control
RS232C IN, RJ45, IR Receiver
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Colour
Black
-
Bezel Width
15, 26, 13.2, 13.2 mm (U, B, L, R Off-bezel)
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
(1 x 4 Model) Display: 3,123 x 2,120 x 8.5 mm (Module), 99mm (Stand Neck)
-
Weight
(1 x 4 Model) 380kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1,038 x 858 x 1,281 mm (65EE5PC, include Pallet)
2,278 x 1,262 x 1,037 mm (65CVR4C, include Pallet)
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Additional
Temperature Sensor, Cooling FAN, Tile Mode, Source Selection (HDMI, DP), DPM Select, Energy Saving, Internal Memory 128 GB (System 4 GB + Available 124 GB) Firmware update (LAN), HDMI-CEC, Fail over (DP, HDMI, Internal Memory) , DP daisy chain
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-in Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
230W
-
DPM
3W
-
Power off
0.5W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
AS/NZS 60950, CB Scheme
-
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR 22, RCM (Class A)
-
Energy Rating
N/A
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS type compatible
N/A
-
External Media Player Attachable
N/A
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
OLED SuperSign
Yes
-
SuperSign C
Yes
-
