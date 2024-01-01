About Cookies on This Site

65EE5PC

Dual-view Curved Tiling OLED Signage

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    65" (164cm)

  • Panel Technology

    OLED

  • Aspect Ratio

    16 : 9

  • Native Resolution

    3,840 x 2,160

  • Brightness

    140/450 cd/m2 (APL* 100%/25%) * Average Picture Level

  • Colour Gamut

    129% sRGB

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    120° x 120°

  • Response Time

    1ms (G to G) (Typ.), 8ms (MPRT)

  • Surface Treatment

    Hard coating (2H), Anti-reflection

  • Life Time (Min.)

    30,000 hrs

  • Orientation

    Portrait

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI (HDCP 2.2, External)

  • Output

    -

  • External Control

    RS232C IN, RJ45, IR Receiver

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Colour

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    15, 26, 13.2, 13.2 mm (U, B, L, R Off-bezel)

  • Dimension (W x H x D)

    (1 x 4 Model) Display: 3,123 x 2,120 x 8.5 mm (Module), 99mm (Stand Neck)

  • Weight

    (1 x 4 Model) 380kg

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1,038 x 858 x 1,281 mm (65EE5PC, include Pallet)
    2,278 x 1,262 x 1,037 mm (65CVR4C, include Pallet)

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Additional

    Temperature Sensor, Cooling FAN, Tile Mode, Source Selection (HDMI, DP), DPM Select, Energy Saving, Internal Memory 128 GB (System 4 GB + Available 124 GB) Firmware update (LAN), HDMI-CEC, Fail over (DP, HDMI, Internal Memory) , DP daisy chain

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10% to 80%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    230W

  • DPM

    3W

  • Power off

    0.5W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    AS/NZS 60950, CB Scheme

  • EMC

    AS/NZS CISPR 22, RCM (Class A)

  • Energy Rating

    N/A

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS type compatible

    N/A

  • External Media Player Attachable

    N/A

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • OLED SuperSign

    Yes

  • SuperSign C

    Yes

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.