65EJ5E-B

EJ5E Series

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    65"

  • Panel Technology

    OLED

  • Aspect Ratio

    16 : 9

  • Native Resolution

    3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    400/150 cd/m2 (Average Picture Level 25%/100%)

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Response Time

    1ms (G to G), 8ms (MPRT)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Hard Coating (2H), Anti-reflection Treatment of the Front Polariser (Reflectance Typ. 1.2%)

  • Life Time (Typ.)

    30,000 Hrs

  • Operation Hours

    12 Hrs / 7 Days *Moving Video Only

  • Orientation

    Landscape & Portrait

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI, DP, USB 2.0 (2)

  • Output

    DP, Audio

  • External Control

    RS232C In/out, RJ45 (LAN) In/out, IR In

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Colour

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    0.9 mm (Even) *Off-Bezel
    8.1 mm (T), 10.7 mm (B), 8.3 mm (L/R) *On-Bezel

  • Dimension (W x H x D)

    (Head) 1,445.1 x 822.6 x 6.0 mm
    (Signage Box) 782.8 x 35.5 x 239.0 mm

  • Weight

    13.5 kg (Set)

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1,590 x 965 x 205 mm

  • Packed Weight

    23.4 kg

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Special features

    Internal Memory (64GB), Temperature Sensor, Embedded CMS (USB Auto Playback, Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager), Fail Over, Content Sync (RS232C, Local Network), OSD Rotation, Tile Mode Setting, Setting Data Cloning, Firmware Update by Network, SNMP, ISM Mode, Control Manager, Crestron ConnectedⓇ1), DPM, PM Mode, Wake on LAN, Power on Delay, HDMI-CEC2), SI Server Setting, webRTC

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature Range

    0°C ~ 40°C

  • Operation Humidity Range

    10% ~ 80%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

  • Power Consumption Typ. / Max.

    440 W / 478 W *8 Colour Bar

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    AS/NZS 60950,CB Scheme

  • EMC

    AS/NZS CISPR32,RCM(Class A)

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Yes / No

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type Compatible

    No

  • External Media Player Attachable

    Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Content Management Software

    SuperSign CMS

  • Control and Monitoring Software

    SuperSign Control+ / Control

ACCESSORIES

  • Basic

    Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, IR Receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, RS232 Cable (4p-4p), FFC Cables (for Connection Between Panel and Signage Box), DP Cable, LAN Cable, LC (VLC Cable), Wall Fixers, Wall Fixer Install Guide, Install Guide Sheets, Tapes (for Cabling and Dust Proof), Screws

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.