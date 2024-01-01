About Cookies on This Site

LAA015FL7B1

130'' All-in-one LED Screen

LG 130" All-in-one LED Screen, LAA015FL7B1
All Spec

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pitch Name

    P1.5

  • Pixel Configuration

    3 in 1 SMD

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    1.50

  • Screen Resolution (WxH)

    1,920 x 1,080

  • Screen Dimension (W x H x D,mm)

    2,880 x 1,620 x 128.5 (w/o Screen Frame)

  • Screen Weight (kg)

    175 (w/o Screen Frame)

  • No. of Modules per Unit Case (W × H)

    4 × 3

  • Unit Case Resolution (W × H)

    640 × 360

  • Unit Case Dimensions (W × H × D, mm)

    960 × 540 × 127.4

  • Unit Case Surface Area (m²)

    0.518

  • Weight per Unit Case (kg/unit)

    Master: 20.85, Slave: 19.24

  • Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)

    37.6

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)

    444,444

  • Flatness of Unit Case (mm)

    ±0.2

  • Unit Case material

    Front : Die Casting Aluminum, Rear : PC+ABS

  • Service access

    Front and Rear

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Max. Brightness (cd/m²)

    500

  • Colour Temperature

    6,500

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

    160

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

    140

  • Brightness Uniformity

    95%

  • Colour Uniformity

    ±0.015Cx, Cy

  • Contrast Ratio

    5,000

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    16 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Power Consumption (W/Screen, Max.)

    2,900

  • Power Consumption (W/Screen, Avg.)

    980

  • Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)

    622

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    50/60

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    3,840

  • Sound Output (Max.)

    162W

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

  • Lifetime (Half Brightness, hrs)

    100,000

  • Operating Temperature(℃)

    0°C to +40°C

  • Operating Humidity

    10 ~ 80% RH

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    IEC 60950-1/EN 60950-1/UL 60950-1

  • EMC

    FCC Class A/CE/KC

  • Safety / EMC

    AS/NZS 60950, CB Scheme/AS/NZS CISPR32, RCM (Class A)

  • Environment

    RoHS

CONNECTIVITY(EMBEDDED CONTROLLER)

  • Video Inputs

    HDMI In (3), DP In, USB

  • Control

    RJ45 In, RS232C In/out

  • Special Features

    Temperature Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Crestron Connected

BASIC ACCESSORY

  • Basic Accessory

    Data Cable, LAN Cable, Power Cord, RS232C Gender (9pin to Phone Jack), Remote Controller, IR Receiver, Manual

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.