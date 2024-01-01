About Cookies on This Site

32TA3E-B

TA3E Series

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    32"(80cm)

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16 : 9

  • Native Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

  • Brightness*

    400 cd/m² (w/Glass 289 cd/m² )

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 × 178

  • Response Time

    10 ms (G to G BW), 7.1 ms (WOT)

  • Surface Treatment

    Hard Coating (3H), Anti-glare Treatment of the Front Polariser (Haze Typ. 1%)

  • Life Time (Typ.)

    50,000 Hrs

  • Operation Hours

    24 Hrs

  • Orientation

    Portrait & Landscape

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI (2), DP, DVI-D, RGB, Audio In, USB 3.0

  • Output

    DP, Audio Out

  • External Control

    RS232C In/out, RJ45 In, IR Receiver In, Pixer Sensor In

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Colour

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    32.7 mm (Even)

  • Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

    768.4 x 462.9 x 74.5 mm

  • Weight (head)

    10.3 kg

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    852 x 560 x 152 mm

  • Packed Weight

    12.2 kg

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    200 x 200 mm

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Special features

    Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness Sensor, Tile Mode (Up to 15x15), Natural Mode @Tile Mode, ISM Method, DPM Select, Energy Saving, Smart Energy Saving, File Play with USB, PIP/PBP (2), Internal Memory 8GB (System 4GB + Available 4GB), Wi-Fi Built-in (802.11n combo), USB Cloning, Easy Brightness Control, IDB App. (Whiteboard App.), Fail Over, Mirroring, SoftAP, Beacon, Embedded Template, Built-in Speaker (10W+10W), Crestron ConnectedⓇ**

ENVIRONMENTAL CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10% to 80%

POWER

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption-Typ. / Max.

    60 W / 85 W

  • Power Consumption-Smart Energy Saving

    45 W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    AS/NZS 60950,CB Scheme

  • EMC

    AS/NZS CISPR32,RCM(Class A)

  • ErP / Energy Star

    N/A / Yes (Energy Star 7.0)

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type Compatible

    Yes

  • External Media Player Attachable

    No

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Content Management Software

    SuperSign CMS

  • Control and Monitoring Software

    SuperSign Control/Control+

ACCESSORIES

  • Basic

    Remote Controller (2ea Batteries Included), Power Cord, QSG, RGB Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Memory Cover

  • Optional

    Wall Bracket (LSW230B), OPS Kit (KT-OPSA)

TOUCH

  • Touch Type

    IR (Scattering)

  • Scan Time

    10 ms ↓

  • Interface

    USB 2.0

  • Protection Glass Thickness

    2.8T (Anti-glare)

  • Operating System Support

    Windows 7, Windows 8/8.1/10, Mac OS X (10.7 or later), Android, Linux (kernel 3.9 or later)

  • Multi Touch Point

    Max 10 Points

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.