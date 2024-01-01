We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
WFB Series
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
49” (123 cm)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Transparency
9.5% (Typ)
-
Contrast Ratio
1,300
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178° x 178°
-
Guaranteed Operating Hour
24 hrs / 7 days
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
LVDS (40Pin)
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
64.1 mm (T), 18.7 mm (B), 18.7 mm (L), 125.9 mm (R)
-
Monitor Dimension (WxHxD)
1,222.3 x 690.8 x 11.2 mm
-
Weight (head)
5.4 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1,303 x 771 x 118 mm
-
Packed Weight
9.0 kg
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Typical)
5.4W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
AS/NZS 60950, CB Scheme
-
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR32, RCM (Class A)
ACCESSORIES
-
Basic
Simple Book
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Feedback
Give us your feedback by completing our web survey
-
Locate repair center
Find repair service center conveniently online.