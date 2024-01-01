About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
XE4F Series

Specs

Support

Resource

XE4F Series

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

49XE4F-B

XE4F Series

(0)
Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    49

  • Panel Technology

    IPS, M+(WRGB)

  • Backlight Type

    Direct

  • Aspect Ratio

    16 : 9

  • Native Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD, WRGB)

  • Brightness

    4,000 cd/m² (Typ.), 3,200 cd/m² (Min.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,200:1

  • Dynamic CR

    500,000:1

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Response Time

    Typ. 8ms (G to G BW)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze, Quarter Wave Plate)

    Haze 3%, QWP

  • Local dimming

    48 Blocks

  • Life Time (Typ.)

    50,000 Hrs

  • Operation Hours

    24 Hrs

  • Orientation

    Portrait & Landscape

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI(2), DP, HDBaseT, USB(2)

  • Output

    External Speaker Out(L/R)

  • External Control

    RS232C In/Out, RJ45(LAN) In/Out

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Protection Glass

    5mm(IK 10, Chemical Strengthening,Anti-Reflective)

  • Bezel Colour

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    38.4mm(T/B), 26.0mm(L/R)

  • Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

    1,153 x 656.2 x 88.0mm

  • Weight (Head)

    40kg

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1,286 x 797 x 207mm

  • Packed Weight

    37Kg

  • Handle

    X

KEY FEATURE

  • Key Feature

    webOS4.0 Platform, Internal Memory(16G, System 4GB+ Available 12GB) Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness sensor, BLU Sensor, Pixel sensor, Gyro Sensor, Humidity Sensor Outdoor API control, HDbaseT, WOL, webRTC, Control Manager, DPM, Smart Energy Saving

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    -30°C to 50°C

  • Operation Humidity

    5% to 100%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ. / Max.

    300W / 350W

  • Smart Energy Saving

    140W

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    AS/NZS CISPR32,RCM(Class A)

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Yes / No

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign

    Yes(CMS, Control)

  • Signage365Care

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller, Manual(EIG, IG , OM), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, HDMI Cable, POWER CABLE, Battery

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.