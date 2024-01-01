We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
XE4F Series
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
49
-
Panel Technology
IPS, M+(WRGB)
-
Backlight Type
Direct
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD, WRGB)
-
Brightness
4,000 cd/m² (Typ.), 3,200 cd/m² (Min.)
-
Contrast Ratio
1,200:1
-
Dynamic CR
500,000:1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Response Time
Typ. 8ms (G to G BW)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze, Quarter Wave Plate)
Haze 3%, QWP
-
Local dimming
48 Blocks
-
Life Time (Typ.)
50,000 Hrs
-
Operation Hours
24 Hrs
-
Orientation
Portrait & Landscape
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI(2), DP, HDBaseT, USB(2)
-
Output
External Speaker Out(L/R)
-
External Control
RS232C In/Out, RJ45(LAN) In/Out
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Protection Glass
5mm(IK 10, Chemical Strengthening,Anti-Reflective)
-
Bezel Colour
Black
-
Bezel Width
38.4mm(T/B), 26.0mm(L/R)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
1,153 x 656.2 x 88.0mm
-
Weight (Head)
40kg
-
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)
1,286 x 797 x 207mm
-
Packed Weight
37Kg
-
Handle
X
KEY FEATURE
-
Key Feature
webOS4.0 Platform, Internal Memory(16G, System 4GB+ Available 12GB) Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness sensor, BLU Sensor, Pixel sensor, Gyro Sensor, Humidity Sensor Outdoor API control, HDbaseT, WOL, webRTC, Control Manager, DPM, Smart Energy Saving
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
-30°C to 50°C
-
Operation Humidity
5% to 100%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ. / Max.
300W / 350W
-
Smart Energy Saving
140W
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR32,RCM(Class A)
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes / No
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign
Yes(CMS, Control)
-
Signage365Care
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller, Manual(EIG, IG , OM), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, HDMI Cable, POWER CABLE, Battery
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Feedback
Give us your feedback by completing our web survey
-
Locate repair center
Find repair service center conveniently online.