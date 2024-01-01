Window Facing

About Cookies on This Site

49XS2E-B

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    49"

  • Panel Technology

    IPS, M+ (WRGB)

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

  • Brightness

    2,500 cd/m2 (Typ.), 2,250 cd/m2 (Min.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,000:1

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Surface Treatment

    AGLR (Haze 3%), QWP

  • Lifetime

    50,000 Hrs

  • Operation Hours

    24 Hrs

  • Orientation

    Landscape & Portrait

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI(2), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB

  • Output

    DP, Externel Speaker (L/R)

  • External Control

    RS232C In/out, RJ45 In, IR Receiver In, Pixel Sensor In

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Colour

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    9 mm (T/B), 6.5 mm (L/R)

  • Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

    1,092.8 x 626.4 x 83.5 mm

  • Weight (Head)

    20.2 kg

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1,181 x 212 x 725mm

  • Packed Weight

    24.7 kg

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    600mm x 400mm

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Special features

    Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness Sensor, Energy Saving, Smart Energy Saving, Tile Mode (Up to 15x15), Natural Mode@Tile Mode, Source Selection, Brightness/Contrast/Backlight, DPM Select, File Play with USB, Internal Memory, Wi-Fi Dongle Ready

ENVIRONMENTAL CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 45°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10% to 80%

POWER

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption (Typ./Max)

    190 W / 225 W (TBD)

  • Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving)

    85W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    AS/NZS CISPR32,RCM(Class A)

  • Energy Rating

    N/A

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Content Management Software

    SuperSign CMS

  • Control and Monitoring Software

    SuperSign Control/Control +

ACCESSORIES

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(2 Batteries Included), Power Cord, HDMI Cable, Manual (ESG/EIG), IR Receiver (w/ Ambient Light Sensor)

  • Optional

    Landscape Wall Mount (WM-L640V), Portrait Wall Mount (WM-P640V), Pixel Sensor (KT-SP0), Wi-Fi Dongle (AN-WF500)

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.