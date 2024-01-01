Window Facing

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
49"
-
Panel Technology
IPS, M+ (WRGB)
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness
2,500 cd/m2 (Typ.), 2,250 cd/m2 (Min.)
-
Contrast Ratio
1,000:1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Surface Treatment
AGLR (Haze 3%), QWP
-
Lifetime
50,000 Hrs
-
Operation Hours
24 Hrs
-
Orientation
Landscape & Portrait
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI(2), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB
-
Output
DP, Externel Speaker (L/R)
-
External Control
RS232C In/out, RJ45 In, IR Receiver In, Pixel Sensor In
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Colour
Black
-
Bezel Width
9 mm (T/B), 6.5 mm (L/R)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
1,092.8 x 626.4 x 83.5 mm
-
Weight (Head)
20.2 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1,181 x 212 x 725mm
-
Packed Weight
24.7 kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
600mm x 400mm
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Special features
Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness Sensor, Energy Saving, Smart Energy Saving, Tile Mode (Up to 15x15), Natural Mode@Tile Mode, Source Selection, Brightness/Contrast/Backlight, DPM Select, File Play with USB, Internal Memory, Wi-Fi Dongle Ready
ENVIRONMENTAL CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 45°C
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Typ./Max)
190 W / 225 W (TBD)
-
Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving)
85W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR32,RCM(Class A)
-
Energy Rating
N/A
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign Control/Control +
ACCESSORIES
-
Basic
Remote Controller(2 Batteries Included), Power Cord, HDMI Cable, Manual (ESG/EIG), IR Receiver (w/ Ambient Light Sensor)
-
Optional
Landscape Wall Mount (WM-L640V), Portrait Wall Mount (WM-P640V), Pixel Sensor (KT-SP0), Wi-Fi Dongle (AN-WF500)
