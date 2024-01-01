We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
TA3E Series
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
55"(139cm)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness*
450 cd/m2 (w/Glass 325 cd/m2)
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Response Time
12 ms (G to G BW), 9.0 ms (WOT)
-
Surface Treatment
Hard Coating (3H), Anti-glare Treatment of the Front Polariser (Haze Typ. 1%)
-
Life Time (Typ.)
50,000 Hrs
-
Operation Hours
24 Hrs
-
Orientation
Landscape & Portrait
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (2), DP, DVI-D, RGB, Audio In, USB 3.0
-
Output
DP, Audio Out
-
External Control
RS232C In/out, RJ45 In, IR Receiver In, Pixer Sensor In
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Colour
Black
-
Bezel Width
32.7 mm (Even)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
1,278 x 748.8 x 71.4 mm
-
Weight (head)
28.0 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1,410 x 880 x 207 mm
-
Packed Weight
33 kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
300 x 300 mm
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Special features
Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness Sensor, Tile Mode (Up to 15x15), Natural Mode @Tile Mode, ISM Method, DPM Select, Energy Saving, Smart Energy Saving, File Play with USB, PIP/PBP (2), Internal Memory 8GB (System 4GB + Available 4GB), Wi-Fi Built-in (802.11n combo), USB Cloning, Easy Brightness Control, IDB App. (Whiteboard App.), Fail Over, Mirroring, SoftAP, Beacon, Embedded Template, Built-in Speaker (10W+10W), Crestron ConnectedⓇ**
ENVIRONMENTAL CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption-Typ. / Max.
100 W / 115 W
-
Power Consumption-Smart Energy Saving
70 W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
AS/NZS 60950,CB Scheme
-
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR32,RCM(Class A)
-
ErP / Energy Star
N/A / Yes (Energy Star 7.0)
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type Compatible
Yes
-
External Media Player Attachable
Yes (MP500/MP700)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign Control/Control+
ACCESSORIES
-
Basic
Remote Controller (2ea Batteries Included), Power Cord, QSG, RGB Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Memory Cover
-
Optional
Media Player, Wall Bracket (LSW350B), VESA Adapter (AMB330S), OPS Kit (KT-OPSA),
TOUCH
-
Touch Type
IR (Scattering)
-
Scan Time
10 ms ↓
-
Interface
USB 2.0
-
Protection Glass Thickness
2.8T (Anti-glare)
-
Operating System Support
Windows 7, Windows 8/8.1/10, Mac OS X (10.7 or later), Android, Linux (kernel 3.9 or later)
-
Multi Touch Point
Max 10 Points
-
Manual& Software
-
Warranty
Warranty
-
Product support
Feedback
-
Find repair service center conveniently online.
Feedback
-
Find repair service center conveniently online.