Window Facing

Key Feature
-
High Brightness
-
Visible with Polarised Sunglasses
-
Fan-less Design
-
Slim Design
-
High-Performance with webOS
-
Smart Brightness Control
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size (Inch)
55
-
Panel Technology
IPS / M+
-
Back Light Type
Direct
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Brightness
2,500nit (Typ.), 2,250nit (Min.)
-
Contrast Ratio
1,000:1
-
Dynamic CR
500,000:1
-
Color Gamut
NTSC 72%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178º x 178º
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7 Million colors
-
Response Time
9ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
Haze 3%
-
Life time
50,000Hrs (Typ.)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
24/7
-
Portait / Landscape
YES / YES
-
Transparency
N/A
-
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI In
YES (2ea)
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
2.2
-
DP In
YES (HDCP 1.3)
-
DVI-D In
YES
-
RGB In
NO
-
Audio In
YES
-
RS232C In
YES
-
RJ45(LAN) In
YES (1ea)
-
IR In
YES
-
USB In
USB2.0 Type A (1ea)
-
HDMI Out
NO
-
DP Out
YES
-
Audio Out
NO
-
Touch USB
NO
-
External Speaker Out
YES
-
RS232C Out
YES
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
NO
-
IR Out
NO
-
Daisy Chain
NO
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
T/R/L/B : 12.0/9.9/9.9/12.0mm
-
Weight (Head)
24.7Kg
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
N/A
-
Packed Weight
29.9Kg
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
1235.5 x 709.4 x 85.4mm
-
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
N/A
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1344 x 820 x 215mm
-
Handle
YES
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400 mm
PROTECTION GLASS
-
Thickness
N/A
-
Degree of Protection
N/A
-
Tempered / Chemical strengthening
N/A
-
Anti-Reflective
N/A
-
Infrared - Resistance (IR)
N/A
-
Shatter-Proof
N/A
FEATURE - HARDWARE
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
8GB
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
NO
-
Temperature Sensor
YES
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
YES
-
Pixel Sensor
NO
-
Proximity Sensor
NO
-
Current Sensor
NO
-
BLU Sensor
NO
-
Humidity Sensor
NO
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
NO
-
Power Indicator
NO
-
Local Key Operation
NO
-
FAN (Built-in)
NO
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
webOS 3.0
-
Local Contents Scheduling
YES
-
Group Manager
YES
-
USB Plug & Play
YES
-
Fail over
YES
-
Booting Logo Image
YES
-
No Signal Image
NO
-
RS232C Sync
YES
-
Local Network Sync
YES
-
Backlight Sync
NO
-
PIP
NO
-
PBP
NO
-
Screen Share
NO
-
Video Tag
YES (2 Video Tag)
-
Play via URL
NO
-
Screen Rotation
YES
-
External Input Rotation
YES
-
Gapless Playback
YES
-
Tile Mode Setting
YES
-
Setting Data Cloning
YES
-
SNMP
YES
-
ISM Method
YES
-
Auto Set ID
YES
-
Status Mailing
YES
-
Control Manager
YES
-
Cisco Certification
NO
-
Crestron Connected
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
PM mode
YES
-
Wake on LAN
YES
-
Network Ready
YES
-
Beacon
YES
-
HDMI-CEC
YES
-
SI Server Setting
YES
-
webRTC
NO
-
Pro:Idiom
NO
-
Brightness Compensation
NO
-
W/B Setting by Grey scale
NO
-
Scan Inversion
NO
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 45 °C (w/o Direct Sunlight, Direct Sunlight in Cooling System) 0 °C to 35 °C (Direct Sunlight)
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-in Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
240W (Full White) 215W (IEC 62087)
-
Max.
270W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
819 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 921 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
DPM
0.5W
-
Power off
0.5W
SOUND
-
Speaker (Built-in)
NO
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI
-
ERP / Energy Star
YES / NO
-
ePEAT(US only)
NO
OPS COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type compatible
NO
-
OPS Power Built-in
NO
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign CMS
YES
-
SuperSign Control+
YES
-
SuperSign WB
NO
-
SuperSign Cloud
NO
-
Promota
NO
-
Mobile CMS
NO
-
Connected Care
YES
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, HDMI Cable, Manual (ESG&EIG), IR Receiver(w/Ambient Light Sensor)
-
Optional
WM-L640V(Landscape wall mount), WM-P640V(Portrait wall mount), AN-WF500 (Stand is not available)
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Overlay Touch Compatibility
N/A
-
Smart Calibration
N/A
-
Tilt (Face up)
N/A
-
Tilt (Face down)
N/A
-
IP Rating
N/A
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
YES
-
Power Protection
N/A
-
Direct Sunlight
N/A
DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH
-
Available Object Size for Touch
N/A
-
Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)
N/A
-
Accuracy (Typ.)
N/A
-
Interface
N/A
-
Protection Glass Thickness
N/A
-
Protection Glass Transmission
N/A
-
Operating System Support
N/A
-
Multi Touch Point
N/A
-
