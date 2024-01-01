About Cookies on This Site

75TC3D-B

Interactive Digital Board

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    75"

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16 : 9

  • Native Resolution

    3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

  • Brightness*

    500 cd/m² (410 cd/m² w/Protection Glass)

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 × 178

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI (3), DP, DVI-D, RGB, Audio, USB 3.0, USB 2.0, OPS USB 2.0

  • Output

    Touch USB 2.0 (2)

  • External Control

    RS232C In/out, RJ45 In

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Width

    41.6 mm(T/L/R/B)

  • Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

    1,732.8 x 1011.1 x 69.7 mm (w/o Handle)

  • Weight (head)

    74.5 kg

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1,870 x 1,264 x 285 mm(with pallet)

  • Packed Weight

    94 kg

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    600 x 400 mm

KEY FEATURES

  • KEY FEATURES

    webOS 3.0+, Embedded IDB App, Crestron Connected® (Network Based Control), Mirroring, Soft AP, Beacon, Reader Mode, Auto Brightness Sensor, Internal Memory 64GB(System 8GB for TC3D and 4GB for TR3E)

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Special features

    Temperature Sensor, ISM Method, DPM Select, Brightness Control, PM Mode, Wake on LAN, Energy Saving, File Play with USB, 2 PIP/PBP, Built-in Wi-Fi (802.11n Combo), USB Cloning, Failover, No Signal Image

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature Range

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity Range

    10% to 80%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

  • Power Consumption - Typ.

    ≤ 240 W

  • Power Consumption-Smart Energy Saving

    ≤ 170 W

  • Power Consumption - DPM

    ≤ 0.5 W

AUDIO

  • Built-in Speker

    20 W (10W×2)

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    AS/NZS 60950,CB Scheme

  • EMC

    AS/NZS CISPR32,RCM(Class A)

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type Compatible

    Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Content Management Software

    SuperSign CMS

  • Control and Monitoring Software

    SuperSign Control/Control +

ACCESSORIES

  • Basic

    Remote Controller (2 BatteriesIncluded), Power Cord, QSG, HDMI (3M), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Touch Pen (2ea), Eyebolt (2ea, 86TR3E Only), Touch Pen Tip (1ea, TC3D Only)

  • Optional

    OPS Kit (KT-OPSA), Wall Mount (LSW640A/B)

TOUCH SPECIFICATIONS

  • Touch Type

    P-Cap (Ag Metal Mesh)

  • Available Object Size for Touch

    more than Ø 6 mm

  • Accuracy

    2 mm

  • Interface

    USB 2.0

  • Protection Glass Thickness

    4T (Anti-glare)

  • Multi Touch Point

    Max. 40 Points (Supported by Windows Application, Max 10 Points for WebOS)

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.