LG 2023 75 inch CreatBoard Interactive Screen

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
A New Level of Classroom with LG CreateBoard
Class is being conducted in the classroom, and the class material screen which is displayed on the classroom wall's LG CreateBoard is being shared on the students' tablets.
*Image dramatised for illustrative purposes.
*Tablets not included.
Various Teaching Templates
Students are solving problems using various ruler models on the LG CreateBoard menu.
*Image dramatised for illustrative purposes
Multi-touch
"In the classroom, several students are simultaneously writing on the LG CreateBoard screen. "
* A max of 32 points are recognised in the Android environment, and a max of 40 points are detected in the Windows environment.
* Up to 10 points can be recognised in the writing app.
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
Easy to Save / Import / Export
Materials used to conduct class can be shared through the LG CreateBoard's import and export function after class.
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
Wireless ScreenShare
The LG CreateBoard can easily share screens with multiple devices in real time via app and website.
*LG CreateBoard also supports app-less sharing for PC (via website) and mobile devices within the same network.
* For a more stable connection, we recommend the installation of a dedicated app (LG CreateBoard Share).
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
An internet connection and wireless network is required.
LG ConnectedCare DMS
An IT manager is managing/controlling the status of the LG CreateBoard through LG ConnectedCare DMS.
*LG ConnectCare DMS is available separately at additional cost
*LG ConnectedCare DMS supports the TR3DJ/TR3PJ/TR3DK Series as of now under a cloud environment.
ConnectedCare DMS Remote Control
Frequently used controls such as the power on/off, scheduling, brightness, and screen lock functions can be applied using a Remote Control Function over internet. Content including images, videos, audio messages, or live streaming can be remotely shared with connected devices.
-
The user can set a threshold for receiving an warning/error signal for eight categories: display temperature, CPU usage, etc. The current status of the issue is easily indicated in categories, enabling for quick real-time responses. Issues can be managed remotely with an LG ConnectedCare DMS solution.
Threshold Settings
Users can set thresholds in eight different categories, such as display temperature, memory usage, and signal strength, and receive warning or error notifications based on their threshold settings.
Monitoring & Fault Diagnosis
Real-time status checks and remote problem diagnosis are possible for IT managers. Additionally, issues can be categorised by their current status, allowing for easy viewing and swift responses.
Issue Management
The LG ConnectedCare DMS solution enables remote issue management.
Bluetooth Connectivity
The LG CreateBoard can wirelessly connect to devices such as keyboards, mice, and speakers via Bluetooth.
C-type Connection
The LG CreateBoard easily transmits data via USB-C connectivity and can charge up to 65W.
*USB Type-C cables are sold separately.
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
Screen Lock
Teachers can lock the screen using the Screen Lock function, and unlock it by entering a password. Users can set the Screen Lock in the Settings menu to protect the device from unidentified users.
Key Feature
-
Brightness (w/o Glass) : 440 nit (Max.), 390 nit (Typ.)
-
Resolution : 3,840 × 2,160 (UHD)
-
Multi-Touch Point : 40 Points (Max.)
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size (Inch)
75
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Back Light Type
Direct
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Brightness
390nit (Typ., without Glass)
-
Contrast Ratio
1,200:1
-
Dynamic CR
5,000:1
-
Color Gamut
NTSC 72%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178º x 178º
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7 Million colors
-
Response Time
8ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
Haze 25%
-
Life time
50,000Hrs (L30)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
16/7
-
Portait / Landscape
NO / YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI In
YES (3ea)
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
2.2
-
DP In
NO
-
DVI-D In
NO
-
RGB In
YES
-
Audio In
YES
-
RS232C In
YES
-
RJ45(LAN) In
YES (1ea)
-
IR In
NO
-
USB In
USB3.0 Type A (4ea), USB2.0 Type A (1ea), USB Type C (1ea)
-
HDMI Out
YES
-
DP Out
NO
-
Audio Out
YES
-
Touch USB
USB2.0 Type B (2ea)
-
External Speaker Out
NO
-
RS232C Out
NO
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
YES
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
T/R/L/B : 15/15/15/44mm
-
Weight (Head)
47.3Kg
-
Packed Weight
60.6Kg
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
1709 × 1020 × 88mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1863 × 1140 × 225mm
-
Handle
NO
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
800 x 400 mm
FEATURE - HARDWARE
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
32GB
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
YES
-
Temperature Sensor
NO
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
YES
-
Power Indicator
YES
-
Local Key Operation
NO
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
-
Booting Logo Image
YES
-
PIP
YES
-
PBP
YES (2PBP)
-
Screen Share
YES
-
Setting Data Cloning
NO
-
Crestron Connected
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
PM mode
NO
-
Wake on LAN
YES
-
Network Ready
NO
-
HDMI-CEC
NO
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 90 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-in Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
225W
-
Max.
430W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
768 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1467 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
DPM
0.5W
-
Power off
0.5W
SOUND
-
Speaker (Built-in)
YES (15W x 2)
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE
-
ERP / Energy Star
YES / NO
OPS COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type compatible
YES (Slot)
-
OPS Power Built-in
YES
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Connected Care
YES
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, Denmark, Finnish, German, Korean, Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe), Portugues(Brazil), Romanian, Spanish, Swedish, Hungarian, Thai
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Power Cord 3M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5M*1, HDMI Cable 3M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module
-
Optional
Wall Mount(WM-L000S), Floor Stand(ST-000F, ST-860F)
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
YES
DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH
-
Available Object Size for Touch
Ø2 mm ↑
-
Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)
5ms ↓
-
Accuracy (Typ.)
±1mm
-
Interface
USB2.0
-
Protection Glass Thickness
3mm (Anti-Glare)
-
Protection Glass Transmission
0.88
-
Operating System Support
Windows 7/8/10/Linux/Mac/Android (Linux/Mac Support one point touch)
-
Multi Touch Point
Max. 40 Points(Windows), Max. 32 Points(Android)
DEDICATED FEATURE - CREATE BOARD
-
CPU
Quad core A55
-
GPU
Mail G52 Multicore 2
-
Memory(RAM)
4GB
-
Storage
32GB
-
Wi-Fi
802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax (WiFi 6)
-
LAN
Gigabit LAN
-
Bluetooth
Bluetooth 5.0
-
OS ver. (Android)
Android 11
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Feedback
Give us your feedback by completing our web survey
-
Locate repair center
Find repair service center conveniently online.