OPEN-FRAME 75XF3C SERIES

75XF3C

OPEN-FRAME 75XF3C SERIES

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    75" (189cm)

  • Panel Technology

    IPS, M+ (WRGB)

  • Aspect Ratio

    16 : 9

  • Resolution

    3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

  • Brightness

    3,000 cd/m2 (Typ)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,200:1

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 × 178

  • Colour Depth

    10bit (Dethering)

  • Surface Treatment

    AGLR (Haze 3%), QWP

  • Life Time

    50,000 Hrs

  • Operation Hours

    24 Hrs

  • Orientation

    Landscape & Portrait

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI (2), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB, SD Card

  • Output

    DP, External Speaker

  • External Control

    RS232C In/out, RJ45 In, IR Receiver In

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Colour

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    11.8mm (Even)

  • Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

    1,675.2 x 953.6 x 123.9 mm

  • Weight (Head)

    36.7kg

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1,816 x 1,106 x 285 mm

  • Packed Weight

    46.3kg

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Special Features

    WebOS 3.0, Temperature Sensor, Cooling Fan, Auto Brightness Sensor, Energy Saving, Smart Energy Saving, Tile Mode (up to 15 x 15), Natural Mode@Tile Mode, Source Selection, Brightness/Contrast/Backlight, DPM Select, File Play with USB, Internal Memory (8GB, System 4GB + Available 4GB), Wi-Fi Dongle Ready

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature1

    0 °C to 50 °C (w/o Direct Sunlight) ; 0 °C to 40 °C (Direct Sunlight)
    1) Without direct sunlight or with cooling systems in direct sunlight

  • Operation Humidity

    10% to 85%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    Built-In Power

  • Power Type

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption (Typ. / Max.)

    660W/695W

  • Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving)

    320W

SOUND

  • Speaker

    20W (10W x 2) for External Speaker

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    AS/NZS 60950,CB Scheme

  • EMC

    AS/NZS CISPR32, RCM (Class A)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Content Management Software

    SuperSign CMS

  • Control and Monitoring Software2

    SuperSign Control/Control+
    2) Software compatibility may change over time. Please contact LG sales representative for details.

ACCESSORIES

  • Basic

    Remote Controller (2 Batteries Included), Power Cord, IR Extension Kit, HDMI Cable, Manual (ESG&EIG)

  • Optional

    Wi-Fi Dongle (AN-WF500)
    *Stand is not available

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.