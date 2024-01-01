We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
OPEN-FRAME 75XF3C SERIES
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
75" (189cm)
-
Panel Technology
IPS, M+ (WRGB)
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Resolution
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
-
Brightness
3,000 cd/m2 (Typ)
-
Contrast Ratio
1,200:1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 × 178
-
Colour Depth
10bit (Dethering)
-
Surface Treatment
AGLR (Haze 3%), QWP
-
Life Time
50,000 Hrs
-
Operation Hours
24 Hrs
-
Orientation
Landscape & Portrait
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (2), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB, SD Card
-
Output
DP, External Speaker
-
External Control
RS232C In/out, RJ45 In, IR Receiver In
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Colour
Black
-
Bezel Width
11.8mm (Even)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
1,675.2 x 953.6 x 123.9 mm
-
Weight (Head)
36.7kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1,816 x 1,106 x 285 mm
-
Packed Weight
46.3kg
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Special Features
WebOS 3.0, Temperature Sensor, Cooling Fan, Auto Brightness Sensor, Energy Saving, Smart Energy Saving, Tile Mode (up to 15 x 15), Natural Mode@Tile Mode, Source Selection, Brightness/Contrast/Backlight, DPM Select, File Play with USB, Internal Memory (8GB, System 4GB + Available 4GB), Wi-Fi Dongle Ready
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature1
0 °C to 50 °C (w/o Direct Sunlight) ; 0 °C to 40 °C (Direct Sunlight)
1) Without direct sunlight or with cooling systems in direct sunlight
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 85%
POWER
-
Power Supply
Built-In Power
-
Power Type
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Typ. / Max.)
660W/695W
-
Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving)
320W
SOUND
-
Speaker
20W (10W x 2) for External Speaker
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
AS/NZS 60950,CB Scheme
-
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR32, RCM (Class A)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software2
SuperSign Control/Control+
2) Software compatibility may change over time. Please contact LG sales representative for details.
ACCESSORIES
-
Basic
Remote Controller (2 Batteries Included), Power Cord, IR Extension Kit, HDMI Cable, Manual (ESG&EIG)
-
Optional
Wi-Fi Dongle (AN-WF500)
*Stand is not available
