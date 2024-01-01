About Cookies on This Site

WINDOW-FACING DISPLAY 75XS2C SERIES

WINDOW-FACING DISPLAY 75XS2C SERIES

75XS2C

WINDOW-FACING DISPLAY 75XS2C SERIES

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    75" (189cm)

  • Panel Technology

    IPS, M+ (WRGB)

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

  • Brightness

    2,500cd/m² (Typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1200:1

  • Dynamic CR

    500,000:1

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Surface Treatment

    AGLR(Haze 3%) ,QWP

  • Orientation

    Landscape & Portrait

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI(2), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB

  • Output

    DP, External Speaker Out (L/R)

  • External Control

    RS232C In/Out, RJ45, IR Receiver, Pixel Sensor

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Colour

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    11.8mm (even bezel)

  • Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)

    1,675.2 x 953.6 x 116 mm

  • Weight (Head)

    43kg

  • Carton Dimensions(W × H × D)

    1,816 x 1,106 x 285 mm

  • Packed Weight

    52.2kg

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    600 x 400 mm

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Special features

    Temperature sensor, Tile mode (Up to 15x15), Natural mode@Tile mode, Source selection, Brightness/Contrast/Backlight, DPM select, Energy saving, Smart energy saving, File play with USB, Internal memory, Wi-Fi dongle ready

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature Range

    0°C to 40°C(w/o Direct sunlight),
    0°C to 30°C (Direct sunlight)

  • Operation Humidity Range

    10% to 80%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

  • Power Consumption (Typ./Max)

    650W/650W

  • Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving)

    280W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    AS/NZS 60950,CB Scheme

  • EMC

    AS/NZS CISPR32,RCM(Class A)

  • Energy Rating

    N/A

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Content Management Software

    SuperSign CMS

  • Control and Monitoring Software

    SuperSign Control/Control+

ACCESSORY

  • Accessory

    Remote controller (including battery 2ea), Power cord, HDMI cable, Manual (ESG & EIG)

  • Optional

    LSW630 (Wall-mount), AN-WF500(Wi-Fi Dongle), KT-SP0(Pixel sensor)

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.