We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
WINDOW-FACING DISPLAY 75XS2C SERIES
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
75" (189cm)
-
Panel Technology
IPS, M+ (WRGB)
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
-
Brightness
2,500cd/m² (Typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio
1200:1
-
Dynamic CR
500,000:1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Surface Treatment
AGLR(Haze 3%) ,QWP
-
Orientation
Landscape & Portrait
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI(2), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB
-
Output
DP, External Speaker Out (L/R)
-
External Control
RS232C In/Out, RJ45, IR Receiver, Pixel Sensor
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Colour
Black
-
Bezel Width
11.8mm (even bezel)
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)
1,675.2 x 953.6 x 116 mm
-
Weight (Head)
43kg
-
Carton Dimensions(W × H × D)
1,816 x 1,106 x 285 mm
-
Packed Weight
52.2kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400 mm
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Special features
Temperature sensor, Tile mode (Up to 15x15), Natural mode@Tile mode, Source selection, Brightness/Contrast/Backlight, DPM select, Energy saving, Smart energy saving, File play with USB, Internal memory, Wi-Fi dongle ready
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature Range
0°C to 40°C(w/o Direct sunlight),
0°C to 30°C (Direct sunlight)
-
Operation Humidity Range
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
-
Power Consumption (Typ./Max)
650W/650W
-
Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving)
280W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
AS/NZS 60950,CB Scheme
-
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR32,RCM(Class A)
-
Energy Rating
N/A
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign Control/Control+
ACCESSORY
-
Accessory
Remote controller (including battery 2ea), Power cord, HDMI cable, Manual (ESG & EIG)
-
Optional
LSW630 (Wall-mount), AN-WF500(Wi-Fi Dongle), KT-SP0(Pixel sensor)
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Feedback
Give us your feedback by completing our web survey
-
Locate repair center
Find repair service center conveniently online.