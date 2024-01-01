We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ultra Stretch Signage 86BH5C
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
86" (217cm)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
58:9
-
Native Resolution
3,840 x 600 (UHD)
-
Brightness
Typ: 500cd/m 2 , Min : 400cd/m 2
-
Contrast Ratio
1,100:1(Typ)
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Response Time
8ms (G to G BW) typ.
-
Surface Treatment
AGP (10% Haze)
-
Lifetime
50,000Hrs
-
Orientation
Landscape/Portrait
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI, DP, OPS, DVI-D, USB2.0, USB3.0, SD Card
-
Output
DP, Analog Audio
-
External Control
RS232C, RJ45, IR+B Receiver, Pixel Sensor
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Colour
Black
-
Bezel Width
4.4mm (L/R), 5.9mm (T/B)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
2,158.3 x 348.5 x 81.7 mm
-
Weight (Head)
20.5kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
2,290 x 599 x 228
-
Packed Weight
38.2kg
-
VESA TM Standard Mount Interface
200 x 600 mm
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Additional
Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness Sensor, Tile Mode, Natural Mode@Tile Mode, ISM Method, Energy Saving, Smart Energy Saving, File Play with USB/SD/Internal Memory, PIP/PBP, 8GB (System 4GB + Available 4GB), Wi-Fi Dongle compatible, UHD Up Scaling
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Humidity Range
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Temperature Range
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
-
Power Consumption (Typ. / Max.)
180W/220W
-
Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving)
30% of typical
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
NA/NA
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type Compatible
Yes
-
External Media Player Attachable
No
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign W/Lite
Yes
-
SuperSign C
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller (2ea Batteries included), Power Cord, DP (3M), RS-232C Cable (3M) Owner's Manual (Website upload)
-
Optional
AN-WF500 (WiFi USB Dongle), MP700, KT-OPSA (OPS KIT), KT-SP0 (RGB Sensor) ** Stand is not available
