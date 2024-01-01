About Cookies on This Site

Ultra Stretch Signage 86BH5C

Specs

Support

Resource

Ultra Stretch Signage 86BH5C

86BH5C

Ultra Stretch Signage 86BH5C

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    86" (217cm)

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    58:9

  • Native Resolution

    3,840 x 600 (UHD)

  • Brightness

    Typ: 500cd/m 2 , Min : 400cd/m 2

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,100:1(Typ)

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Response Time

    8ms (G to G BW) typ.

  • Surface Treatment

    AGP (10% Haze)

  • Lifetime

    50,000Hrs

  • Orientation

    Landscape/Portrait

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI, DP, OPS, DVI-D, USB2.0, USB3.0, SD Card

  • Output

    DP, Analog Audio

  • External Control

    RS232C, RJ45, IR+B Receiver, Pixel Sensor

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Colour

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    4.4mm (L/R), 5.9mm (T/B)

  • Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

    2,158.3 x 348.5 x 81.7 mm

  • Weight (Head)

    20.5kg

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    2,290 x 599 x 228

  • Packed Weight

    38.2kg

  • VESA TM Standard Mount Interface

    200 x 600 mm

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Additional

    Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness Sensor, Tile Mode, Natural Mode@Tile Mode, ISM Method, Energy Saving, Smart Energy Saving, File Play with USB/SD/Internal Memory, PIP/PBP, 8GB (System 4GB + Available 4GB), Wi-Fi Dongle compatible, UHD Up Scaling

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Humidity Range

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Temperature Range

    10% to 80%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

  • Power Consumption (Typ. / Max.)

    180W/220W

  • Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving)

    30% of typical

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    NA/NA

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type Compatible

    Yes

  • External Media Player Attachable

    No

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign W/Lite

    Yes

  • SuperSign C

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller (2ea Batteries included), Power Cord, DP (3M), RS-232C Cable (3M) Owner's Manual (Website upload)

  • Optional

    AN-WF500 (WiFi USB Dongle), MP700, KT-OPSA (OPS KIT), KT-SP0 (RGB Sensor) ** Stand is not available

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.