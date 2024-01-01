About Cookies on This Site

LG CreateBoard

86TR3DK-B

LG CreateBoard

(4)
Front view with infill image

A New Level of Classroom with LG CreateBoard

Class is being conducted in the classroom, and the class material screen which is displayed on the classroom wall's LG CreateBoard is being shared on the students' tablets.

*Image dramatised for illustrative purposes.
*Tablets not included.

Various Teaching Templates

LG CreateBoard provides various templates and teaching tools, including a ruler, table, and sticky notes, helping promote active student engagement facilitating intuitive lessons. With LG CreateBoard, editing images and videos has become more accessible. It allows educators to share their created resources with others through QR codes.

Students are solving problems using various ruler models on the LG CreateBoard menu.

*Image dramatised for illustrative purposes

Multi-touch

The LG CreateBoard can detect up to 40 touchpoints simultaneously, helping to create a realistic board touch experience for students. This multi-touch functionality helps students quickly become accustomed to the board, which may assist in maximising concentration and organic engagement during classroom sessions.

"In the classroom, several students are simultaneously writing on the LG CreateBoard screen. "

* A max of 32 points are recognised in the Android environment, and a max of 40 points are detected in the Windows environment.
* Up to 10 points can be recognised in the writing app.
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.

Easy to Save / Import / Export

LG CreateBoard has import and export functionality. Users can save and import resources directly to and from Google Drive or OneDrive. Files can also be imported from a USB drive, enabling users to browse resources saved on USB storage

Materials used to conduct class can be shared through the LG CreateBoard's import and export function after class.

*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.

Wireless ScreenShare

LG CreateBoard Share is a tool that allows users to display up to 9 shared screens or a file on a screen in real-time when the LG CreateBoard Share app is installed on their device. It also enables the host to send files to any devices connected to the LG CreateBoard Share app, and provides several quick controls for the host's convenience.

The LG CreateBoard can easily share screens with multiple devices in real time via app and website.

*LG CreateBoard also supports app-less sharing for PC (via website) and mobile devices within the same network.
* For a more stable connection, we recommend the installation of a dedicated app (LG CreateBoard Share).
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
An internet connection and wireless network is required.

LG ConnectedCare DMS

LG ConnectedCare DMS is an optional cloud-based solution that enables remote monitoring, control, and management of LG CreateBoard devices installed in educational settings. With this feature, IT managers can operate and manage key resources on the devices without having to physically visit the sites.

An IT manager is managing/controlling the status of the LG CreateBoard through LG ConnectedCare DMS.

*LG ConnectCare DMS is available separately at additional cost
*LG ConnectedCare DMS supports the TR3DJ/TR3PJ/TR3DK Series as of now under a cloud environment.

ConnectedCare DMS Remote Control

Frequently used controls such as the power on/off, scheduling, brightness, and screen lock functions can be applied using a Remote Control Function over internet. Content including images, videos, audio messages, or live streaming can be remotely shared with connected devices.

Broadcasting / Alert Messaging

LG ConnectedCare DMS allows for the transmission of messages and other content from the main system to individual classroom devices.

The user can set a threshold for receiving an warning/error signal for eight categories: display temperature, CPU usage, etc. The current status of the issue is easily indicated in categories, enabling for quick real-time responses. Issues can be managed remotely with an LG ConnectedCare DMS solution.

Threshold Settings

Users can set thresholds in eight different categories, such as display temperature, memory usage, and signal strength, and receive warning or error notifications based on their threshold settings.

Monitoring & Fault Diagnosis

Real-time status checks and remote problem diagnosis are possible for IT managers. Additionally, issues can be categorised by their current status, allowing for easy viewing and swift responses.

Issue Management

The LG ConnectedCare DMS solution enables remote issue management.

Bluetooth Connectivity

LG CreateBoard supports wireless Bluetooth connections to various devices, including speakers, mouse, and keyboards.

The LG CreateBoard can wirelessly connect to devices such as keyboards, mice, and speakers via Bluetooth.

C-type Connection

The USB-C connection enables the charging and simultaneous data transfer over a single cable.

The LG CreateBoard easily transmits data via USB-C connectivity and can charge up to 65W.

*USB Type-C cables are sold separately.
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.

Log in can be done easily with a QR code, saving class preparation time and enhancing personal information security by simply logging out.

QR Login for
Easy Cloud Access

The QR code displayed on the LG CreateBoard's home screen streamlines class preparation by allowing for quick and easy device verification. With one single QR code scan, users can sign up for a range of apps on the LG CreateBoard, including Google Drive and OneDrive, without the need for additional login processes. After completing a lesson, users can simply click the Logout button to disconnect.
Thanks to the LG CreateBoard's flicker-free function, even if you look at the screen for a long time, you can use the device with more comfort.

Flicker-free Function

LG CreateBoard has introduced a flicker-free function. With the reduced flickering of the monitor's backlight, users may use the device comfortably for long periods

*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.

The LG CreateBoard has ports on the front such as USB and HDMI.

Front Connectivity Design

The LG CreateBoard boasts front-facing display ports and speakers that enhance content delivery for teachers and students alike.
The Built-in OPS slot makes mounting an OPS easy, providing users with more extended functionality without the use of external desktops.

Built-in OPS Slot

The LG CreateBoard boasts front-facing display ports and speakers that enhance content delivery for teachers and students alike. * OPS : Open Pluggable Specification

*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.

The Smart Viewing function includes a multi-window mode that displays data side by side as well as a picture-in-picture mode that can override other data on top of the displayed data.

Smart Viewing

The LG CreateBoard's Smart Viewing feature enables the display of two or more materials simultaneously on the same screen without repetitive Alt-tab commands. This feature allows displaying two materials side-by-side in multi-window mode or overlay one material on top of another in picture-in-picture mode. * Multi window mode may not work for some apps. * PIP (only supports HDMI, VGA source, not inbuilt app) mode is available for the external source screen.

*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.

If there is no input for a certain period of time, it changes to standby mode, and it can be turned on or off automatically by setting the time, thus saving power.

Power Saving

When no external input signal is detected for a certain period of time set by the user, the device will enter standby mode. Additionally, users can schedule the automatic powering on or off of devices at specific times or days.

*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.

Screen Lock

Teachers can lock the screen using the Screen Lock function, and unlock it by entering a password. Users can set the Screen Lock in the Settings menu to protect the device from unidentified users.

Secure Mode

LG CreateBoard's Secure Mode disables the LG CreateBoard Share function to prevent unauthorised content from being displayed on other devices.

USB Lock Mode

USB Lock Mode is a security feature that prevents unauthorised copying of data to external devices. It's useful in environments where data security is critical.

Auto-remove Files

Users can set LG CreateBoard to delete files regularly for enhanced security.

Key Feature

  • Brightness (w/o Glass) : 440 nit (Max.), 390 nit (Typ.)
  • Resolution : 3,840 × 2,160 (UHD)
  • Multi-Touch Point : 40 Points (Max.)
Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    86

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Back Light Type

    Direct

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    390nit (Typ., without Glass)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,200:1

  • Dynamic CR

    5,000:1

  • Color Gamut

    NTSC 68%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178º x 178º

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07 Billion colors

  • Response Time

    8ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 28%

  • Life time

    50,000Hrs (L30)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    16/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    NO / YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    YES (3ea)

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    2.2

  • DP In

    NO

  • DVI-D In

    NO

  • RGB In

    YES

  • Audio In

    YES

  • RS232C In

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES (1ea)

  • IR In

    NO

  • USB In

    USB3.0 Type A (4ea), USB2.0 Type A (1ea), USB Type C (1ea)

  • HDMI Out

    YES

  • DP Out

    NO

  • Audio Out

    YES

  • Touch USB

    USB2.0 Type B (2ea)

  • External Speaker Out

    NO

  • RS232C Out

    NO

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    YES

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    T/R/L/B : 15/15/15/44mm

  • Weight (Head)

    58.6Kg

  • Packed Weight

    75.9Kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1957 × 1160 × 100mm

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    2110 × 1283 × 225mm

  • Handle

    YES

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    800 x 600 mm

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    32GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    YES

  • Temperature Sensor

    NO

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    YES

  • Power Indicator

    YES

  • Local Key Operation

    NO

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • Booting Logo Image

    YES

  • PIP

    YES

  • PBP

    YES (2PBP)

  • Screen Share

    YES

  • Setting Data Cloning

    NO

  • Crestron Connected

    NO

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • PM mode

    NO

  • Wake on LAN

    YES

  • Network Ready

    NO

  • HDMI-CEC

    NO

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 90 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    385W

  • Max.

    580W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    1314 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1979 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    YES (15W x 2)

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES / YES

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type compatible

    YES (Slot)

  • OPS Power Built-in

    YES

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Connected Care

    YES

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, Denmark, Finnish, German, Korean, Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe), Portugues(Brazil), Romanian, Spanish, Swedish, Hungarian, Thai

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Power Cord 3M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5M*1, HDMI Cable 3M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module

  • Optional

    Wall Mount(WM-L000S), Floor Stand(ST-000F, ST-860F)

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    YES

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

  • Available Object Size for Touch

    Ø2 mm ↑

  • Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

    5ms ↓

  • Accuracy (Typ.)

    ±1mm

  • Interface

    USB2.0

  • Protection Glass Thickness

    3mm (Anti-Glare)

  • Protection Glass Transmission

    0.88

  • Operating System Support

    Windows 7/8/10/Linux/Mac/Android (Linux/Mac Support one point touch)

  • Multi Touch Point

    Max. 40 Points(Windows), Max. 32 Points(Android)

DEDICATED FEATURE - CREATE BOARD

  • CPU

    Quad core A55

  • GPU

    Mail G52 Multicore 2

  • Memory(RAM)

    4GB

  • Storage

    32GB

  • Wi-Fi

    802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax (WiFi 6)

  • LAN

    Gigabit LAN

  • Bluetooth

    Bluetooth 5.0

  • OS ver. (Android)

    Android 11

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.