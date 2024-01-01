We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ultra Stretch Signage
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
88"
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
32:9
-
Native Resolution
3,840 x 1,080 (UHD)
-
Brightness (Typ.)
700 cd/m²
-
Viewing Angle (H × V)
178 × 178
-
Surface Treatment
AGLR (Haze 3%)
-
Lifetime (Typ.)
50,000 Hrs
-
Operation Hours
24Hrs
-
Orientation
Landscape & Portrait
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (3), DP, OPS, DVI-D, Analogue Audio, USB (2), SD Card
-
Output
DP, Analogue Audio (Line Out)
-
External Control
RS232C In/out, RJ45 (LAN) In/out, IR & Light Sensor In
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Colour
Black
-
Bezel Width
5.9 mm (T/B), 4.4 mm (L/R)
-
Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)
2,158.3 × 611.2 × 84.8 mm
-
Weight (Head)
34.2 kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400 mm
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
400 W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
AS/NZS 60950,CB Scheme
-
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR32,RCM(Class A)
-
Energy Rating
N/A
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type Compatible
Yes
-
External Media Player Attachable
No
-
