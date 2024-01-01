We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
SM3B Series
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
22” (55 cm)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness
250 cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio
1,000:1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178° x 178°
-
Guaranteed Operating Hour
16hrs/7days
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI, RGB, Audio, USB 3.0
-
External Control
RS232C In, IR Receiver, Pixel Sensor, RJ45
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
16.3mm
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)
510.3 x 302.1 x 53.8 mm
-
Weight (head)
3.6kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
565 x 357 x 103 mm
-
Packed Weight
4.7kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
100mm x 100mm
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Typical)
35W
-
Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving)
On 25.13W/Off 29.76W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
AS/NZS 60950, CB Scheme
-
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR32, RCM (Class A)
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type Compatible
No
-
External Media Player Attachable
No
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign Lite/W
Yes
-
SuperSign C
Yes
ACCESSORIES
-
Basic
Remote Controller (include 2ea batteries), Power Cord, QSG, RGB Cable, Phone to RS232C Gender
-
Optional
Pixel Sensor (KT-SP0)
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Feedback
Give us your feedback by completing our web survey
-
Locate repair center
Find repair service center conveniently online.