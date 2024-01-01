SE3TE Series

About Cookies on This Site

23SE3TE-B

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    23"

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    1,920 × 1,080 (FHD)

  • Brightness

    250 cd/m2

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Response Time

    5ms (G to G BW)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Hard Coating (3H), Anti-glare

  • Life Time (Typ.)

    30,000 Hrs

  • Operation Hours

    16Hrs

  • Orientation

    Landscape & Portrait

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI, RGB, USB (Type B, for Touch)

  • Output

    Headphone Out

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Colour

    Black

  • Bezel Width (On Bezel)

    22.9mm (T), 23.8mm (B), 21.5mm (L/R)

  • Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

    555 x 335 x 53 mm (555 x 338 x 53 mm with the rubber stand)

  • Weight (Head)

    3.9kg

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    631 × 120 × 412 mm

  • Packed Weight

    5.2kg

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    75 × 75 mm

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Special Features

    Power Indicator, Local Key Operation (Touch Key), Power Management (DPM, Energy Saving)

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature Range

    10°C to 35°C

  • Operation Humidity Range

    10% to 80%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Adapter

  • Power Consumption (Typ. / Max.)

    25W/30W

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    25W

  • Max

    30W

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    AS/NZS 60950, CB Scheme

  • EMC

    AS/NZS CISPR32, RCM (Class A)

  • Energy Rating

    N/A

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS type compatible

    No

  • External Media Player Attachable

    No

ACCESSORIES

  • Basic

    Adpater, USB Cable, RGB Cable, Easy Setup Guide, Warranty Card, Product Fiche, Regulatory

TOUCH

  • Touch Type

    P-Cap (Ag Metal Mesh)

  • Interface

    USB (Type B)

  • Operating System Support

    Windows 8, Windows 10

  • Multi Touch Point

    Max 10 points

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.