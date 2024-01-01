We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
SE3KD-B Series
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
32” (80cm)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness
350 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio (Native)
1,100:1
-
Viewing Angle (HxV)
178° x 178°
-
Guaranteed Operating Hour
18 hrs/7 days
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (2), DVI-D, RGB, Audio, USB
-
Output
Audio
-
External Control
RS232C in/out, RJ45, IR Receiver
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
13mm (T/R/L), 18mm (B)
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)
729.4 x 428.9 x 55.5 mm
-
Weight (head)
5.4 kg
-
Carton Dimensions(W × H × D)
810 x 510 x 132 mm
-
Packed Weight
6.7 kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
200 x 200 mm
ENVIRONMENT CONDITION
-
Operation Temperature
0˚C to 40˚C
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Typical)
50W
-
Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving)
35W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
AS/NZS 60950, CB Scheme
-
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR32, RCM (Class A)
-
Energy Rating ( EPA)
Energy Star 7.0
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type Compatible
No
-
External Media Player Attatchable
No
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign Lite/W
Yes
-
SuperSign C
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller (2 ea batteries included), Power Cord, QSG, RGB Cable, Regular Book (depend on regional standard), Phone to RS232C Gender
-
Optional
Stands (ST-322T), Wall Brackets (LSW230B)
-
