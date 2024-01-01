About Cookies on This Site

SE3KE Series

Specs

Support

Resource

SE3KE Series

32SE3KE-B

SE3KE Series

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    32"

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16 : 9

  • Native Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

  • Brightness

    350 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,100:1

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Response Time

    10 ms (G to G BW), 7.1 ms (WOT)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    AGP Haze 1%

  • Life Time (Typ.)

    50,000 Hrs

  • Guaranteed Operating Hours

    18 Hrs

  • Orientation

    Landscape & Portrait

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI (2), DVI-D, RGB, Audio, USB

  • Output

    Audio (Off/Fixed/Variable)

  • External Control

    RS232C In/out, RJ45 In, IR In

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Colour

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    13 mm (T/R/L), 18 mm (B)

  • Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

    729.4 x 428.9 x 55.5 mm

  • Weight (Head)

    5.4 kg

  • Monitor with Optional Stand Dimensions (W x H x D)

    729.4 x 481 x 154.2 mm

  • Weight (Head+Stand)

    6.2 kg

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    810 x 510 x 132 mm

  • Packed Weight

    6.7 kg

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    200 x 200 mm

ENVIRONMENTAL CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10% to 80%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

  • Power Consumption-Typ./Max

    45 W / 80 W

  • Power Consumption-Smart Energy Saving

    31.5 W

SOUND

  • Speaker

    20 W (10 W x 2)

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    AS/NZS 60950,CB Scheme

  • EMC

    AS/NZS CISPR32,RCM

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Yes / Yes (Energy Star 8.0)

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type Compatible

    Yes

  • External Media Player Attachable

    Yes (MP500 / MP700)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Content Management Software

    SuperSign CMS

  • Control and Monitoring Software

    SuperSign Control / Control+

ACCESSORIES

  • Basic

    Remote Controller (2ea Batteries Included), Power Cord, QSG, RGB Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, IR Receiver

  • Optional

    Stand (ST-322T), Media Player, Wall Bracket (LSW230B), VESA Adapter (AM-B220S), Wi-Fi Dongle (AN-WF500), Touch Overlay (KT-T32E)

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.