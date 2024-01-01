We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
SM5KE Series
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
32"
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Brightness
400cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
1,100:1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Response Time
10ms (G to G BW), 7.1ms (WOT)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
Hard Coating (3H), Anti-glare Treatment of the Front Polariser (Haze 1% (Typ.))
-
Life Time (Typ.)
50,000Hrs
-
Operation Hours
24Hrs
-
Orientation
Landscape & Portrait
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (3), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 3.0
-
Output
DP, Audio
-
External Control
RS232C In/out, RJ45 In, IR Receiver In
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Colour
Black
-
Bezel Width
13mm (T/R/L), 18mm (B)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
729.4 x 428.9 x 55.5 mm
-
Weight (Head)
5.4kg
-
Monitor with Optional Stand Dimensions (W x H x D)
729.4 x 481 x 154.2 mm
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
6.2kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
810 x 510 x 132 mm
-
Packed Weight
6.7kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
200 x 200 mm
KEY FEATURE
-
Key Feature
Internal Memory 8GB (System 4GB, Available 4GB), Built-in Wi-Fi, Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness Sensor, Current Sensor, webOS 4.0, Embedded CMS, Fail Over, Image Customization, PIP/PBP(2), Screen Share, Video Tag (3), Play via URL, Gapless Playback, Tile Mode Setting (Up to 15x15), Setting Data Cloning, Firmware Update by Network, SNMP, Control Manager, Crestron ConnectedⓇ, Extron IP Link, Energy Saving, Smart Energy Saving, Beacon, HDMI-CEC (2), SI Server Setting, webRTC
ENVIRONMENTAL CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Type
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Supply
Built-In Power
-
Power Consumption-Typ. / Max.
60W/85W
-
Power Consumption-Smart Energy Saving
42W
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
AS/NZS 60950,CB Scheme
-
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR32,RCM(Class A)
-
ErP / Energy Star
N/A / Yes (Energy Star 8.0)
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type Compatible
Yes
-
External Media Player Attachable
Yes
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign Control+/Control
ACCESSORIES
-
Optional
Stand (ST-322T), Media Player, Wall Bracket (LSW230B), VESA Adapter (AM-B220S), OPS Kit (KT-OPSA), Touch Overlay (KT-T32E)
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Feedback
Give us your feedback by completing our web survey
-
Locate repair center
Find repair service center conveniently online.