About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
One:Quick Flex

Specs

Support

Resource

One:Quick Flex

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

43HT3WJ-B

One:Quick Flex

(0)
43HT3WJ-B
Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    43"

  • Panel Technology

    U-IPS

  • Native Resolution

    3,840 × 2,160 (UHD)

  • Brightness (nit)

    350

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,000:1

  • Color gamut

    NTSC 72%

  • Viewing Angle (H × V)

    178 × 178

  • Color Depth

    10 bit (D), 1.07 Billion Colors

  • Response Time

    9 ms

  • Portrait / Landscape

    Yes / Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI(2), DP(USB Type C)(1), RJ45(LAN) (1), USB 3.1 Type A(2), USB Type C(1)

  • Output

    DP Out(USB Type C, DP ALT MODE)(1)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    13.9 / 13.9 / 13.9 / 16.5 mm

  • Weight (Head)

    12.7 kg

  • Weight (Head+Floor Stand)

    29.3 kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W × H × D)

    973.2 x 605.8 x 49.4 mm

  • Monitor Dimensions with Stand (W × H × D)

    Floor Stand (Landscape) : 973.2 x 1,198.1 x 610.0 mm
    Floor stand (Portrait) : 662.0 x 1,360.9 x 610.0 mm
    Desktop Stand : 973.2 x 641.2 x 242.3 mm

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    200 x 200

KEY FEATURE - HW

  • CPU

    AMD Ryzen R1505G

  • Graphics

    Radeon Vega GPU

  • Internal Memory - eMMC

    128 GB

  • Internal Memory - RAM

    4 GB

  • Wi-Fi

    802.11ac 2 × 2

  • Bluetooth

    Bluetooth 5.0

  • Temperature Sensor

    Yes

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    Yes

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    Yes

  • Local Key Operation

    Yes (Jog Key)

KEY FEATURE - SW

  • OS

    Windows 10 IoT Enterprise (Value)

  • Launcher Bar

    Yes

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes (Available in '22. 1Q)

  • Split View - Full / Half

    Yes

  • Screen Capture

    Yes

  • Meeting(Voice) Record

    Yes

  • File Sharing

    Yes

  • One:Quick Remote Meeting

    Yes

  • Reader Mode (Bluelight)

    Yes

  • Built-in Apps

    Preloaded (Chrome, Skype) / Download Link (Netflix, MS Whiteboard)

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10% to 80%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    75 W

  • Max.

    190 W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    56

SOUND

  • Speaker

    Yes (10W x 2)

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "B" / CE

  • ErP

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    HDMI Cable, Remote Controller, Touch Pen, Pen Tip, Manual, Regulation Book, Warranty Card, IG

  • Optional

    Floor Stand (ST-43HF), 1 Pole Desktop Stand (ST-43HT)

CAMERA

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Field of View (FoV)

    88°

MIC

  • Array

    2EA

  • Pickup Range

    3 m

TOUCH

  • Available Object Size for Touch

    Ø8 mm

  • Response Time (PC Win10, Based on Whiteboard)

    35 mm ↓

  • Accuracy

    3 mm ↓

  • Interface

    USB 1.1

  • Operating System Support

    Windows 10 or Higher

  • Multi Touch Point

    Max. 10 Points

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.