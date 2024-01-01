We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
One:Quick Flex
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
43"
-
Panel Technology
U-IPS
-
Native Resolution
3,840 × 2,160 (UHD)
-
Brightness (nit)
350
-
Contrast Ratio
1,000:1
-
Color gamut
NTSC 72%
-
Viewing Angle (H × V)
178 × 178
-
Color Depth
10 bit (D), 1.07 Billion Colors
-
Response Time
9 ms
-
Portrait / Landscape
Yes / Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI(2), DP(USB Type C)(1), RJ45(LAN) (1), USB 3.1 Type A(2), USB Type C(1)
-
Output
DP Out(USB Type C, DP ALT MODE)(1)
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
13.9 / 13.9 / 13.9 / 16.5 mm
-
Weight (Head)
12.7 kg
-
Weight (Head+Floor Stand)
29.3 kg
-
Monitor Dimensions (W × H × D)
973.2 x 605.8 x 49.4 mm
-
Monitor Dimensions with Stand (W × H × D)
Floor Stand (Landscape) : 973.2 x 1,198.1 x 610.0 mm
Floor stand (Portrait) : 662.0 x 1,360.9 x 610.0 mm
Desktop Stand : 973.2 x 641.2 x 242.3 mm
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
200 x 200
KEY FEATURE - HW
-
CPU
AMD Ryzen R1505G
-
Graphics
Radeon Vega GPU
-
Internal Memory - eMMC
128 GB
-
Internal Memory - RAM
4 GB
-
Wi-Fi
802.11ac 2 × 2
-
Bluetooth
Bluetooth 5.0
-
Temperature Sensor
Yes
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
Yes
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
Yes
-
Local Key Operation
Yes (Jog Key)
KEY FEATURE - SW
-
OS
Windows 10 IoT Enterprise (Value)
-
Launcher Bar
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
Yes (Available in '22. 1Q)
-
Split View - Full / Half
Yes
-
Screen Capture
Yes
-
Meeting(Voice) Record
Yes
-
File Sharing
Yes
-
One:Quick Remote Meeting
Yes
-
Reader Mode (Bluelight)
Yes
-
Built-in Apps
Preloaded (Chrome, Skype) / Download Link (Netflix, MS Whiteboard)
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-in Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
75 W
-
Max.
190 W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
56
SOUND
-
Speaker
Yes (10W x 2)
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "B" / CE
-
ErP
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
HDMI Cable, Remote Controller, Touch Pen, Pen Tip, Manual, Regulation Book, Warranty Card, IG
-
Optional
Floor Stand (ST-43HF), 1 Pole Desktop Stand (ST-43HT)
CAMERA
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Field of View (FoV)
88°
MIC
-
Array
2EA
-
Pickup Range
3 m
TOUCH
-
Available Object Size for Touch
Ø8 mm
-
Response Time (PC Win10, Based on Whiteboard)
35 mm ↓
-
Accuracy
3 mm ↓
-
Interface
USB 1.1
-
Operating System Support
Windows 10 or Higher
-
Multi Touch Point
Max. 10 Points
-
