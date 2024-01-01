IP5x Dust-Proof Ultra HD Series

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
43"
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Native Resolution
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
-
Brightness (Typ., nit)
350
-
Contrast Ratio
1,200:1
-
Dynamic CR
500,000 : 1 * The luminosity ratio of Full Black / Full White color on video input condition.
-
Color gamut
BT709 95%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 × 178
-
Color Depth
10bit(D)
-
Response Time
8 ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
1%
-
Operation Hours
18 / 7 (Hours / Day)
-
Portrait / Landscape
Yes / Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (3, HDCP 2.2/1.4), USB 2.0 Type A
-
Output
Audio
-
External Control
RS232C (4 Pin Phone Jack) In / Out, RJ45 (LAN) In, IR In
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
8.4mm(T/R/L), 14.4mm(B)
-
Weight (Head)
11.2 kg
-
Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)
962.5 × 556.8 × 39.9 mm
-
Handle
No
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
200 x 200
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-in Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ. / Max.
70W / 105W
-
Power off
0.5W
-
Smart Energy Saving
50W
-
DPM
0.5W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
239 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 359 BTU/Hr(Max)
SOUND
-
Speaker
Yes
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP
Yes
OPS COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS type Compatible
No
-
OPS Power Built In
No
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign CMS
Yes
-
SuperSign Control / Control+
Yes
-
SuperSign WB
Yes
-
SuperSign Media Editor
Yes
-
Signage365Care
Yes (The availability can differ by region.)
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender
-
Optional
Stand(ST-653T), Wall bracket(LSW240B), VESA Adapter(AM-B220S)
GENERAL
-
Region
ASIA
-
