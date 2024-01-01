SM5KE Series

About Cookies on This Site

49SM5KE-B

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    49"

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16 : 9

  • Native Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

  • Brightness

    450cd/m2

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,100:1

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Response Time

    12ms (G to G BW), 10.1ms (WOT)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Hard Coating (3H), Anti-glare Treatment of the Front Polariser (Haze 1% (Typ.))

  • Life Time (Typ.)

    50,000Hrs

  • Operation Hours

    24Hrs

  • Orientation

    Landscape & Portrait

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI (3), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 3.0

  • Output

    DP, Audio

  • External Control

    RS232C In/out, RJ45 In, IR Receiver In

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Colour

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    11.9mm (T/R/L), 18mm (B)

  • Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

    1,102.2 x 638.5 x 54 mm

  • Weight (Head)

    14.3kg

  • Monitor with Optional Stand Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1102.2 x 696.8 x 219.6 mm

  • Weight (Head+Stand)

    17.6kg

  • Carton Dimension (W x H x D)

    1,197 x 760 x 166 mm

  • Packed Weight

    17.4kg

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    300 x 300 mm

KEY FEATURE

  • Key Feature

    Internal Memory 8GB (System 4GB, Available 4GB), Built-in Wi-Fi, Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness Sensor, Current Sensor, webOS 4.0, Embedded CMS, Fail Over, Image Customization, PIP/PBP(2), Screen Share, Video Tag (3), Play via URL, Gapless Playback, Tile Mode Setting (Up to 15x15), Setting Data Cloning, Firmware Update by Network, SNMP, Control Manager, Crestron ConnectedⓇ, Extron IP Link, Energy Saving, Smart Energy Saving, Beacon, HDMI-CEC (2), SI Server Setting, webRTC

ENVIRONMENTAL CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10% to 80%

POWER

  • Power Type

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Supply

    Built-In Power

  • Power Consumption-Typ. / Max.

    85W/105W

  • Power Consumption-Smart Energy Saving

    60W

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    AS/NZS 60950,CB Scheme

  • EMC

    AS/NZS CISPR32,RCM(Class A)

  • ErP / Energy Star

    N/A / Yes (Energy Star 8.0)

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type Compatible

    Yes

  • External Media Player Attachable

    Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Content Management Software

    SuperSign CMS

  • Control and Monitoring Software

    SuperSign Control+/Control

ACCESSORIES

  • Optional

    Stand (ST-492T), Media Player, Wall Bracket (LSW350B), VESA Adapter (AM-B330S), OPS Kit (KT-OPSA), Touch Overlay (KT-T49E)

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.