49'' 500 nits FHD Slim Bezel Video Wall
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
49"
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Back Light Type
Direct
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
1,920 × 1,080 (FHD)
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Brightness
500nit (Typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio
1,000:1
-
Dynamic CR
500,000 : 1
-
Color gamut
NTSC 72%
-
Viewing Angle(H x V)
178x178
-
Color Depth
10bit, 1.07Billion colors
-
Response Time
8ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment(Haze)
3%
-
Life Time
60,000Hrs (Typ.) / 50,000Hrs (Min.)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
24/7
-
Portrait / Landscape
Yes / Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (2, HDCP 1.4), DP (1, HDCP 1.3),DVI-D (1, HDCP 1.4) Audio In, RS232C IN, RJ45(LAN), IR IN, USB2.0 Type A (1)
-
Output
DP Out, Audio Out, RS232C OUT
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
T/R/L/B : 2.25/1.25/2.25/1.25mm
-
Weight(Head)
16.9Kg
-
Packed Weight
29.3kg
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)
1077.6 x 607.8 x 89.7mm
-
Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) (Box outer size)
1214 x 778 x 263mm
-
Handle
Yes
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400
KEY FEATURE
-
HW - Sensor - Temperature Sensor
Yes
-
SW - Embedded CMS - Local Contents Scheduling
Yes
-
SW - USB Plug & Play
Yes
-
SW - Fail over
Yes
-
SW - Background Image - Booting Logo Image
Yes
-
SW - Background Image - No Signal Image
Yes
-
SW - Sync Mode - RS-232C Sync
Yes
-
SW - Rotation - Screen Rotation
Yes
-
SW - Tile Mode Setting
Yes (Max. 15x15)
-
SW - Setting Data Cloning
Yes
-
SW - SNMP
Yes
-
SW - ISM Method
Yes
-
SW - Auto Set ID
Yes
-
SW - 3rd Party Compatibility - Crestron Inside
Yes
-
SW - Power - Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
SW - Power - PM mode
Yes
-
SW - Power - Wake on LAN
Yes
-
SW - HDMI-CEC
Yes
-
SW - SI Server Setting
Yes
-
SW - W/B Setting by Grey scale
Yes
-
SW - Scan Inversion
Yes
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built -In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
100W
-
Max.
120W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
341 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 409 BTU/Hr(Max)
-
Smart Enegy Saving
60W
-
DPM
0.5W
-
Power Off
0.5W
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes / Energy Star 8.0(US Only)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign CMS
Yes
-
SuperSign Control / Control+
Yes / Yes
-
SuperSign WB
Yes
-
SuperSign Media Editor
Yes
-
Connected Care
Yes
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual
-
Optional
Wall Mount ( Landscape : WM-L640V, Portrait : WM-P640V)
