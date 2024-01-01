About Cookies on This Site

SE3KD-B Series

Specs

Support

Resource

SE3KD-B Series

55SE3KD-B

SE3KD-B Series

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    55” (139cm)

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

  • Brightness

    350 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Native)

    1,100:1

  • Viewing Angle (HxV)

    178° x 178°

  • Guaranteed Operating Hour

    18 hrs/7 days

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI (2), DVI-D, RGB, Audio, USB

  • Output

    Audio

  • External Control

    RS232C in/out, RJ45, IR Receiver

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Width

    11.9mm (T/R/L), 18mm (B)

  • Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)

    1,238 x 714.9 x 54 mm

  • Weight (head)

    17.5 kg

  • Carton Dimensions(W × H × D)

    1,330 x 807 x 170 mm

  • Packed Weight

    21.7 kg

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    300 x 300 mm

ENVIRONMENT CONDITION

  • Operation Temperature

    0˚C to 40˚C

  • Operation Humidity

    10% to 80%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption (Typical)

    70W

  • Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving)

    55W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    AS/NZS 60950, CB Scheme

  • EMC

    AS/NZS CISPR32, RCM (Class A)

  • Energy Rating ( EPA)

    Energy Star 7.0

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type Compatible

    No

  • External Media Player Attatchable

    Yes (MP500/MP700)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign Lite/W

    Yes

  • SuperSign C

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller (2 ea batteries included), Power Cord, QSG, RGB Cable, Regular Book (depend on regional standard), Phone to RS232C Gender

  • Optional

    Stands (ST- 492T), Media Player, Wall Brackets (LSW350B), VESA Adapter (AM-B330S)

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.