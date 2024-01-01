UM3DF Series

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
55"
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
3,840 × 2,160 (UHD)
-
Brightness (Typ.)
350 cd/m2
-
Viewing Angle (H × V)
178 × 178
-
Surface Treatment
Haze 3%
-
Lifetime (Typ.)
50,000 Hrs
-
Operation Hours
16Hrs
-
Orientation
Landscape & Portrait
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (3), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB
-
Output
DP, Audio (Off/Fixed/Variable), Built-In Speakers
-
External Control
RS232C In/out, RJ45 (LAN) In, IR In
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Colour
Black
-
Bezel Width
9.9 mm (T/R/L), 14.4 mm (B)
-
Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)
1,234.4 × 720.9 × 39.9 mm
-
Weight (Head)
19.0 kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
300mm x 300mm
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1,360mm x 835mm x 175mm
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
-
Power Consumption - Typ.
95 W
-
Power Consumption - Smart Energy Saving
70 W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR32,RCM(Class A)
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes(EU Only) / Yes (Energy Star 8.0)
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS type compatible
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender
-
Optional
OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Feedback
Give us your feedback by completing our web survey
-
Locate repair center
Find repair service center conveniently online.