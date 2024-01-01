We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
SM5KD Series
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
65” (164cm)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness
450 cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio
1,300:1
-
Viewing Angle (HxV)
178° x 178°
-
Guaranteed Operating Hour
24 hrs / 7 days
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (2), DP, DVI-D, RGB, Audio, OPS, USB 3.0
-
Output
DP, Audio
-
External Control
RS232C in/out, RJ45 in, IR Receiver, Pixel Sensor
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
11.9mm (T/R/L), 18mm (B)
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)
1,456.9 x 838 x 56.5 mm
-
Weight (Head)
27.9 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1,561 x 977 x 190 mm
-
Packed Weight
33.8 kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
300mm x 300mm
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Typical)
120W
-
Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving)
85W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
AS/NZS 60950, CB Scheme
-
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR32, RCM (Class A)
-
Energy Rating (EPA)
Energy Star 7.0
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS type compatible
Yes
-
External Media Player Attachable
Yes (MP500/MP700)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign Premium
Yes
-
SuperSign C
Yes
ACCESSORIES
-
Basic
Remote Controller (2 ea batteries included), Power Cord, QSG, RGB Cable, Regular Book (depend on regional standard), Phone to RS232C Gender, Memory cover
-
Optional
SP-5000 (External speaker), KT-OPSA (OPS kits), KT-SP0 (Pixel sensor), Stands (ST-652T), Media Player, HDBaseT (EBB100), Wall Brackets (LSW350B), VESA Adapter (AM-B330S), Touch Overlay (KT-T651)
