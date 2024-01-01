About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
IP5x Dust-Proof Ultra HD Series

Specs

Support

Resource

IP5x Dust-Proof Ultra HD Series

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

65UM3DG-B

IP5x Dust-Proof Ultra HD Series

(4)
front view with inscreen
Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    65"

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Native Resolution

    3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

  • Brightness (Typ., nit)

    350

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,200:1

  • Dynamic CR

    500,000 : 1 * The luminosity ratio of Full Black / Full White color on video input condition.

  • Color gamut

    BT709 95%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 × 178

  • Color Depth

    10bit(D)

  • Response Time

    8ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    1%

  • Operation Hours

    18 / 7 (Hours / Day)

  • Portrait / Landscape

    Yes / Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI (3, HDCP 2.2/1.4), USB 2.0 Type A

  • Output

    Audio

  • External Control

    RS232C (4 Pin Phone Jack) In / Out, RJ45 (LAN) In, IR In

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    9.9 mm (T/R/L), 14.4 mm (B)

  • Weight (Head)

    28.2 kg

  • Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)

    1,453.3 × 832.8 × 39.9 mm

  • Handle

    No

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    300 x 300

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10% to 80%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ. / Max.

    105 W / 160 W

  • Power off

    0.5W

  • Smart Energy Saving

    74 W

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    359 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 546 BTU/Hr(Max)

SOUND

  • Speaker

    Yes

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ErP

    Yes

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS type Compatible

    No

  • OPS Power Built In

    No

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    Yes

  • SuperSign Control / Control+

    Yes

  • SuperSign WB

    Yes

  • SuperSign Media Editor

    Yes

  • Signage365Care

    Yes (The availability can differ by region.)

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

  • Optional

    Stand(ST-653T), Wall bracket(LSW350B), VESA Adapter(AM-B330S)

GENERAL

  • Region

    ASIA

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.