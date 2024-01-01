We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ultra HD 75UH5C Series
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
75" (189cm)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
-
Brightness
500cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
1,200:1
-
Dynamic CR
4,000,000:1 (DTV Label only)
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178° x 178°
-
Response Time
6ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment
Low Haze 3%
-
Life Time
50,000 Hrs
-
Operating Hours
24 Hrs
-
Orientation
Portrait and Landscape
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI, DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 3.0, SD Card
-
Output
DP, Audio
-
External Control
RS-232C, RJ45, IR Receiver, Pixel Sensor
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Colour
Black
-
Bezel Width
14.9mm
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)
1,682 x 960 x 58 mm (without logo / handle)
-
Weight (Head)
41.5kg
-
Carton Dimensions(W × H × D)
1,816 x 1,123 x 228mm
-
Packed Weight
49.5kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400mm
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Additional
Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness Sensor, Tile Mode (up to 15x15), Natural Mode@Tile Mode, ISM Method, Internal Memory (8GB, System 4GB), Wi-Fi built-in (802.11n), USB Cloning, Content Scheduling, Sync mode, PM mode, Fail Over, Wake on LAN, BEACON (On/Off), Embedded Template, PIP/PBP (2/3/4)
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built In Power
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
240W
-
Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving)
170W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
AS/NZS 60950, CB Scheme
-
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR 22, RCM (Class A)
-
Energy Rating
N/A
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS type compatible
Yes
-
External Media Player Attachable
Yes (MP500 / MP700)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign W/Lite
Yes
-
SuperSign C
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Accessory
Remote Controller (include 2ea batteries), Power Cord, QSG, DP 1.8M, Regulation Book, Phone to RS-232C Gender, Memory Cover
-
Optional
Pixel Sensor (KT-SP0), Media Player, OPS Kit (KT-OPSA), HDBaseT (EB-B100)
