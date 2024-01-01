We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
UHD Large Screen Signage
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
75
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Native Resolution
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Brightness
350nit (Typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio
1,100:1
-
Dynamic CR
1,000,000:1
-
Color gamut
BT709 95%
-
Viewing Angle(H x V)
178x178
-
Color Depth
10bib, 1.07Billion colors
-
Response Time
6ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment(Haze)
Haze 28%
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
24/7
-
Portrait / Landscape
Yes / Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (3, HDCP2.2/1.4), RS232C IN (1, 4pin Phone-jack), RJ45(LAN), IR IN, USB2.0 Type A
-
Output
Audio Out, RS232C OUT (1, 4pin Phone-jack)
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
Even bezel : 14.9mm
-
Weight (Head)
41.5Kg
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)
1682.4 x 960.3 x 57.9mm
(without Handle and LG Logo)
-
Handle
Yes
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
180W (TBD)
-
Max.
260W (TBD)
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
614.25 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 887.25 BTU/Hr(Max) (TBD)
SOUND
-
Speaker
Yes
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes / Energy Star 8.0
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign CMS
Yes
-
SuperSign Control / Control+
Yes / Yes
-
SuperSign WB
Yes
-
SuperSign Media Editor
Yes
-
LG ConnectedCare
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller., Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender
-
Optional
LSW640A/B(Wall Mount),Touch overlay(KT-T75E)
