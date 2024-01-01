About Cookies on This Site

UHD Large Screen Signage

Specs

Support

Resource

UHD Large Screen Signage

75UM3DG-H

UHD Large Screen Signage

(0)
Front view with infill image
All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    75

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Native Resolution

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Brightness

    350nit (Typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,100:1

  • Dynamic CR

    1,000,000:1

  • Color gamut

    BT709 95%

  • Viewing Angle(H x V)

    178x178

  • Color Depth

    10bib, 1.07Billion colors

  • Response Time

    6ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment(Haze)

    Haze 28%

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Portrait / Landscape

    Yes / Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI (3, HDCP2.2/1.4), RS232C IN (1, 4pin Phone-jack), RJ45(LAN), IR IN, USB2.0 Type A

  • Output

    Audio Out, RS232C OUT (1, 4pin Phone-jack)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    Even bezel : 14.9mm

  • Weight (Head)

    41.5Kg

  • Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)

    1682.4 x 960.3 x 57.9mm
    (without Handle and LG Logo)

  • Handle

    Yes

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    600 x 400

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    180W (TBD)

  • Max.

    260W (TBD)

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    614.25 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 887.25 BTU/Hr(Max) (TBD)

SOUND

  • Speaker

    Yes

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Yes / Energy Star 8.0

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    Yes

  • SuperSign Control / Control+

    Yes / Yes

  • SuperSign WB

    Yes

  • SuperSign Media Editor

    Yes

  • LG ConnectedCare

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller., Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

  • Optional

    LSW640A/B(Wall Mount),Touch overlay(KT-T75E)

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.