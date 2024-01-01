We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
TN3F Series
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
85.6"
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
3,840 × 2,160 (UHD)
-
Brightness (Typ.)
350cd/m2 (w/Protection Glass)
-
Viewing Angle (H × V)
178 × 178
-
Surface Treatment
Anti Glare(coating, 4%)
-
Lifetime (Typ.)
30,000 Hrs
-
Operation Hours
16Hrs
-
Orientation
Landscape
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI(2),DP,DVI-D,USB Type C(DP interface), USB Type C(USB2.0), USB Type A (USB 2.0)(2)
-
Output
Touch USB (2)
-
External Control
RS232C In/out, RJ45 In
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Colour
Black
-
Bezel Width
(T/L/R/B) 28.8mm
-
Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)
1952.6 x 1164.1 x 86.4 mm
-
Weight (Head)
66.7 kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
600 × 400 mm
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
≤360W
-
Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving)
≤108W
AUDIO
-
Built-in Speaker
20W (10W × 2)
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR32,RCM(Class A)
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS type compatible
Yes
-
optional
OPS Kit (KT-OPSF)
TOUCH SPECIFICATIONS
-
Touch Type
In-Cell
-
Available Object Size for Touch
Ø 5mm ↑
-
Accuracy
1.5 mm
-
Interface
USB 2.0
-
Protection Glass Thickness
1.85T (Anti-Glare)
-
Multi Touch Point
Max. 20 Points
-
Protection Glass Transmission
88%
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Feedback
Give us your feedback by completing our web survey
-
Locate repair center
Find repair service center conveniently online.