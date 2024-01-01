About Cookies on This Site

TN3F Series

Specs

Support

Resource

TN3F Series

86TN3F-B

TN3F Series

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    85.6"

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    3,840 × 2,160 (UHD)

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    350cd/m2 (w/Protection Glass)

  • Viewing Angle (H × V)

    178 × 178

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti Glare(coating, 4%)

  • Lifetime (Typ.)

    30,000 Hrs

  • Operation Hours

    16Hrs

  • Orientation

    Landscape

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI(2),DP,DVI-D,USB Type C(DP interface), USB Type C(USB2.0), USB Type A (USB 2.0)(2)

  • Output

    Touch USB (2)

  • External Control

    RS232C In/out, RJ45 In

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Colour

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    (T/L/R/B) 28.8mm

  • Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)

    1952.6 x 1164.1 x 86.4 mm

  • Weight (Head)

    66.7 kg

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    600 × 400 mm

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10% to 80%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    ≤360W

  • Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving)

    ≤108W

AUDIO

  • Built-in Speaker

    20W (10W × 2)

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    AS/NZS CISPR32,RCM(Class A)

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS type compatible

    Yes

  • optional

    OPS Kit (KT-OPSF)

TOUCH SPECIFICATIONS

  • Touch Type

    In-Cell

  • Available Object Size for Touch

    Ø 5mm ↑

  • Accuracy

    1.5 mm

  • Interface

    USB 2.0

  • Protection Glass Thickness

    1.85T (Anti-Glare)

  • Multi Touch Point

    Max. 20 Points

  • Protection Glass Transmission

    88%

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.