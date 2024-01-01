Ultra HD 86UH5C Series

About Cookies on This Site

86UH5C

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    86" (217cm)

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

  • Brightness

    500cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,200:1

  • Dynamic CR

    4,000,000:1 (DTV Label only)

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178° x 178°

  • Response Time

    8ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment

    Low Haze 3%

  • Life Time

    50,000 Hrs

  • Operating Hours

    24 Hrs

  • Orientation

    Portrait and Landscape

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI, DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 3.0, SD Card

  • Output

    DP, Audio

  • External Control

    RS-232C, RJ45, IR Receiver, Pixel Sensor

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Colour

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    14.7mm

  • Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

    1,926.2 x 1,097.2 x 61mm (without logo / handle)

  • Weight (head)

    49kg

  • Carton Dimensions(W × H × D)

    2,073 x 1,260 x 292mm

  • Packed Weight

    61.1kg

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    600 x 400mm

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Additional

    Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness Sensor, Tile Mode (up to 15x15), Natural Mode@Tile Mode, ISM Method, Internal Memory (8GB, System 4GB), Wi-Fi built-in (802.11n), USB Cloning, Content Scheduling, Sync mode, PM mode, Fail Over, Wake on LAN, BEACON (On/Off), Embedded Template, PIP/PBP (2/3/4)

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10% to 80%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built In Power

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    275W

  • Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving)

    193W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    AS/NZS 60950, CB Scheme

  • EMC

    AS/NZS CISPR 22, RCM (Class A)

  • Energy Rating

    N/A

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS type compatible

    Yes

  • External Media Player Attachable

    Yes (MP500 / MP700)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign W/Lite

    Yes

  • SuperSign C

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Accessory

    Remote Controller (include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, DP cable (2.6M), Regulation Book, Phone to RS-232C Gender, Memory Cover

  • Optional

    Pixel Sensor (KT-SP0), Media Player, OPS Kit (KT-OPSA), HDBaseT (EB-B100)

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.