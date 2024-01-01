About Cookies on This Site

UM3E Series

Specs

Support

Resource

UM3E Series

86UM3E-B

UM3E Series

(2)
Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    86"

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16 : 9

  • Native Resolution

    3,840 × 2,160

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    350cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,200:1

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Response Time

    8ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 3%

  • Life Time (Typ.)

    30,000Hrs

  • Operation Hours

    16Hrs

  • Orientation

    Landscape

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI (3), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 2.0 (2)

  • Output

    DP, Audio (Off/Fixed/Variable)

  • External Control

    RS232C In/out, RJ45 In, IR In

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Colour

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    14.3 mm (Even)

  • Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

    1,926.2 x 1097.2 x 60.6 mm (w/o Handle and Logo)

  • Weight (Head)

    49kg

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    2,073 x 1,260 x 292 mm

  • Packed Weight

    61.1kg

  • VESATM Standard Mount Interface

    600 x 400 mm

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Special features

    Internal Memory (System 4GB + Available 3.6GB), Wi-Fi Built-in, Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness Sensor, webOS 4.0, USB Auto Playback, Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager, Fail Over ,Image Customisation (Booting Logo, No Signal), Content Sync (RS232C, Local Network), PIP/PBP(4), Screen Share, Play via URL, Content Rotation, Tile Mode Setting (Max. 15 x 15), Setting Data Cloning (RS232C, Network, USB), Firmware Update by Network, SNMP, ISM Mode, Control Manager, Crestron Connected Ⓡ 1), Cisco Compatibility 2), DPM, Smart Energy Saving, PM Mode, Wake on LAN, Beacon, HDMI-CEC 3), SI Server Setting, webRTC

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature Range

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity Range

    10% to 80%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

  • Power Consumption - Typ.

    250W

  • Power Consumption - Max.

    345W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    AS/NZS CISPR32,RCM(Class A)

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Yes(EU Only) / No

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type Compatible

    Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Content Management Software

    SuperSign CMS

  • Control and Monitoring Software

    SuperSign Control+/Control

ACCESSORIES

  • Basic

    Remote Controller (2ea Batteries Included), Power Cord, QSG, DP Cable (1.8M), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

  • Optional

    OPS Kit (KT-OPSF), Wall Mount (LSW640A/B)

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.